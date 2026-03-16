Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. (TSXV: FAS) (OTC Pink: FASLF) (FSE: 9TZ0) ("First Andes" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an Analytics Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orbiton Capital Corp. ("Orbiton"), which includes the provision of strategic advice, digital media, and marketing services to the Company. Orbiton, a San Francisco based company, will provide strategic advice, media buying and distribution, and marketing services through on-line media placements for the Company, including but not limited to newsletters. Under the terms of the Agreement, Orbiton will be paid US$150,000 for a 12-month term that may be extended at the discretion of the Company.

Orbiton's business address is 100 Pine St, San Francisco CA 94111 USA. Orbiton is at arm's length party to the Company. Orbiton does not have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and no stock options or other compensation is being issued to Orbiton under the Agreement.

Orbiton's business address is 100 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA and can be reached at daniel@orbitonfinancial.com or +1 604 364 8847.

About First Andes Silver Ltd.

First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in a major mining district approximately 55 km east of Lima, Peru. Santas Gloria has excellent established road access, is situated within a well-known intermediate-sulphidation epithermal belt, and hosts over 12 km of multiphase veins mapped at surface that had never been historically drilled or explored using modern techniques prior to 2024. Across two phases of diamond drilling (2024-2025), First Andes has reported strong near-surface epithermal silver intercepts in 21 of 26 drill holes, confirming silver mineralization across multiple vein systems and supporting systematic, project-wide exploration and follow-up drilling in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration programs and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288745

Source: First Andes Silver Ltd.