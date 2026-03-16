Company improves design efficiency by nearly 10% and launches two additional Trane Continuum Rubin DSX reference designs

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced major enhancements to its industry-first comprehensive thermal management reference design for gigawatt-scale AI factories and unveiled two Trane Continuum Rubin DSX reference designs.

Engineered specifically to integrate with the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for AI data centers, the new system optimizations achieve a nearly 10% improvement in overall thermal management performance compared to the original 1-gigawatt reference design announced in October. This frees up 22 megawatts of cooling capacity that can be redirected to IT power, helping boost compute output without increasing total energy consumption.

"Since the launch of our industry-first thermal management system reference design, our team has continued to work hand-in-hand with NVIDIA to push the boundaries of efficiency, scalability and intelligent simulation for gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "These latest advancements represent a major step forward in helping enable the world's most demanding AI and high-performance computing environments to scale sustainably, reliably and with accelerated digital insight."

"Efficiently scaling gigawatt-scale AI factories requires a fundamental shift in how we approach thermal management and data center infrastructure simulation," said Vladimir Troy, Vice President of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "Trane Technologies' integration with the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint enables the creation of high-fidelity digital twins that help operators optimize cooling performance and maximize energy efficiency for the next generation of AI workloads."

Through continued collaboration with NVIDIA, including as an NVIDIA Partner Network member, Trane Technologies has also expanded its Trane Continuum Rubin DSX reference design portfolio with two additional high-efficiency solutions for large-scale AI deployments:

250-Megawatt Duplex Simplified System Design: This new design, available now, supports extended free cooling use and incorporates integrated heat recovery, which helps reduce system complexity and results in a 14% increase in thermal management system efficiency with 10% of the heat rejection load going to heat recovery.

1-Gigawatt AI Factory Mag-Bearing Air-Cooled System Architecture: This new design, available soon, features a streamlined air-cooled approach using 3-megawatt units to help reduce equipment count and eliminate the need for integrated waterside economizers. The architecture incorporates Trane's latest magnetic-bearing air-cooled chiller, providing oil-free operation, high efficiency and quieter, more efficient performance through Trane chiller plant controls.

Trane Technologies has also advanced its digital capabilities for adopting the Omniverse DSX Blueprint with more automated, scalable OpenUSD based SimReady assets. Enhanced with structured metadata, these assets will support upcoming reference design updates, helping improve configurability, accuracy and readiness for high-scale digital-twin and AI-driven simulation workflows.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments through a broad portfolio of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and controls, services, parts and supply. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our product and service innovations for AI data centers and the anticipated benefits of these innovations. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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