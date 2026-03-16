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WKN: 675543 | ISIN: US0303711081 | Ticker-Symbol: AVJ
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 08:04
3,410 Euro
-3,26 % -0,115
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,59016.03.
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 23:38 Uhr
139 Leser
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American Vanguard Reports Full Year 2025 Results

Company Extends and Expands Its Credit Capacity Through the Establishment of Two Term Loans

Forecasts Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $44 - $48 million in 2026

Announces the Company will be rationalizing its Los Angeles manufacturing facility

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights for 2025 - versus 20241:

  • Net sales of $515 million vs. $547 million;

  • GAAP net loss of $50 million vs $126 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $39.2 million vs. $39.1 million;

  • The Company has entered in two new term loans agreements totaling $285 million

Dak Kaye, CEO of American Vanguard, stated "2025 was a pivotal year for American Vanguard as we continue to make progress on the execution of our business improvement plans. Initiatives that we implemented early last year have resulted in increased margins, in an agricultural economy that is just beginning to recover. While we have accomplished much in 2025, we expect even better results in 2026. We have made the difficult decision to significantly reduce activities at the Company's Los Angeles manufacturing facility. This is the Company's oldest facility, and in today's environment, is no longer competitive. We would like to thank our dedicated team members at this location. We will be assisting the affected employees as they transition to new opportunities. Further, savings will also be realized from the Company's previously announced move of the corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California, scheduled for mid-2026."

Mr. Kaye continued, "We also have replaced our revolving credit facility with term loans from lenders led by Centerbridge Partners and BMO. This transaction meaningfully strengthens American Vanguard's capital structure and liquidity position. This financing extends our maturities, enhances balance-sheet flexibility, and positions the Company to remain focused on executing its strategic and operational priorities. We now intend to position American Vanguard for growth, with a portfolio of new products that will begin launching this year."

Mr. Kaye concluded, "The Company has also made personnel changes to the management of our commercial team, which I believe will reenergize this group. With new products and a renewed customer centric focus, there is an opportunity to meaningfully increase volumes, that will lead to improved efficiency in our factory operations, higher margins, and ultimately to higher future profitability. I expect the Company to generate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $44 - $48 million in 2026."

David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer stated, "I am pleased to see our business improvement plans begin to yield tangible results. Our 2025 gross profit margin and operating costs both improved as compared to 2024. These results are important given the backdrop of a continued weak overall agricultural market. As planned, we continued to wind down spending on our business improvement action plans. In 2026, we will continue to invest in business improvements including rationalization of some activity at the LA facility, which will result in short term cash and non-cash expenses followed by longer term factory operating efficiencies. Finally, I am particularly pleased to be able to report that the Company has fully remediated all of the material weaknesses identified in connection with the 2024 audit. I want to thank the entire global finance team and many other non-finance employees who have all worked together to achieve this result".

Mr. Johnson continued, "As we look forward to 2026, I feel that a lot of work has been done to improve the Company's organization, approach to new product introductions, operations and capital structure. Further, we will continue to focus on using technology to improve our business by completing the global implementation of our standard ERP platform. These actions will allow the Company to grow as the global Ag Chem market continues to improve."

Earnings Conference Call
The Company will be hosting an earnings conference call at March 16, 2026 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time/1:30 pm Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed through the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3070/53740

A replay of this event can be accessed through the Company website.

The Company plans to post on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website a supplemental presentation that should be read in connection with this earnings release.

About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP measures such as net income, or diluted earnings per share, as applicable, or other financial statement data presented in our financial statements as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity.

We define EBITDA as net income or net income attributable to the Company, adjusted for non-controlling interests, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes and interest expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items management believes are not reflective of the underlying operations of our business, including but not limited to the exclusion of charges that are considered by management to be unusual and not representative of the company's underlying performance and future prospects. In 2025 and 2024 that included non-recurring expenses and the profit on sale of an asset that was not held for sale. The resulting Adjusted EBITDA measure is aligned with the Company's metric for its credit facility agreement in the applicable periods.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to assess the operating results and effectiveness and efficiency of our business. We present this non-GAAP financial measure because we believe that investors consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important supplemental measure of performance, and we believe that this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. As the Company continues to work through its transformation efforts, management believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides an effective comparison between the Company and its industry peers. Non-GAAP financial measures as reported by us may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies and may not be calculated in the same manner. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation without unreasonable efforts of its forward-looking guidance related to adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the inherent difficulty in predicting with reasonable certainty the timing and amount of certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange gains or losses, which could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Representative
Alpha IR Group
Robert Winters
Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com
(929) 266-6315

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2025 and 2024
(In thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

12,425

$

12,514

Receivables:

Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,733 and $9,190 respectively

160,511

169,743

Other

7,278

4,699

Total receivables, net

167,789

174,442

Inventories

176,034

179,292

Prepaid expenses and other assets

9,668

7,615

Income taxes receivable

4,606

5,030

Total current assets

370,522

378,893

Property, plant and equipment, net

53,036

58,169

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

16,793

19,735

Intangible assets, net

138,746

150,497

Goodwill

-

19,701

Deferred income tax assets

2,637

1,242

Other assets

14,803

8,484

Total assets

$

596,537

$

636,721

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

87,505

$

69,159

Customer prepayments

33,094

52,675

Accrued program costs

52,227

69,449

Accrued expenses and other payables

28,261

31,989

Operating lease liabilities, current

5,765

6,136

Income taxes payable

2,594

2,942

Total current liabilities

209,446

232,350

Long-term debt

174,000

147,332

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

11,621

14,339

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,150

7,989

Other liabilities

923

1,601

Total liabilities

404,140

403,611

Commitments and contingent liabilities (Notes 5 and 10)

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,923,562 shares in 2025 and 34,794,548 shares in 2024

3,492

3,479

Additional paid-in capital

117,106

114,679

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,000

)

(18,729

)

Retained earnings

155,000

204,882

263,598

304,311

Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares in 2025 and 5,915,182 in 2024

(71,201

)

(71,201

)

Total stockholders' equity

192,397

233,110

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

596,537

$

636,721

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2023

Net sales

$

515,114

$

547,306

$

579,371

Cost of sales

(367,553

)

(426,989

)

(400,207

)

Gross profit

147,561

120,317

179,164

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

(110,633

)

(119,634

)

(116,887

)

Research, product development and regulatory

(23,161

)

(32,662

)

(38,025

)

Product liability claims

(9,730

)

-

-

Transformation

(7,187

)

(20,162

)

(957

)

Asset impairments

(25,395

)

(50,414

)

-

Gain from sale of assets

249

1,000

-

Operating (loss) income

(28,296

)

(101,555

)

23,295

Change in fair value of equity investments, net

(437

)

(2,356

)

(359

)

Interest and other expenses, net

(18,470

)

(16,547

)

(12,639

)

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(47,203

)

(120,458

)

10,297

Provision for income taxes

(2,679

)

(5,882

)

(2,778

)

Net (loss) income

$

(49,882

)

$

(126,340

)

$

7,519

(Losses) earnings per common share-basic

$

(1.75

)

$

(4.50

)

$

0.27

(Losses) earnings per common share-assuming dilution

$

(1.75

)

$

(4.50

)

$

0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

28,426

28,059

28,128

Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution

28,426

28,059

28,533

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF SALES
(In thousands)

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Net sales:

U.S. crop

$

221,391

$

228,327

$

(6,936

)

-3

%

U.S. non-crop

90,290

82,400

7,890

10

%

Total U.S.

311,681

310,727

954

0

%

International

203,433

236,579

(33,146

)

-14

%

Total net sales

$

515,114

$

547,306

$

(32,192

)

-6

%

Total cost of sales

$

(367,553

)

$

(426,989

)

$

59,436

-14

%

Total gross profit

$

147,561

$

120,317

$

27,244

23

%

Total gross margin

29

%

22

%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands)

2025

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net (loss) income

$

(49,882

)

$

(126,340

)

$

7,519

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

18,742

22,322

21,780

Amortization of other long-term assets

21

226

1,754

Amortization of deferred loan fees

1,906

536

254

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(75

)

(1,000

)

-

Impairment of assets

25,395

50,414

-

Provision for estimated credit losses

2,360

2,319

1,935

Stock-based compensation

2,016

4,412

6,138

Deferred income taxes

(1,351

)

1,452

(9,710

)

Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits

(201

)

(1,547

)

(508

)

Change in equity investment fair value

437

2,356

359

Lease obligations and non-cash lease expense, net

(147

)

(37

)

256

Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses

(193

)

804

(581

)

Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations:

Decrease (increase) in receivables

7,697

7,481

(20,278

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

6,287

35,178

(27,315

)

Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable/payable

(9

)

(3,775

)

3,568

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(8,638

)

(687

)

1,269

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

15,434

3,714

(2,287

)

Decrease in customer prepayments

(19,582

)

(12,882

)

(45,079

)

(Decrease) increase in accrued program costs

(17,384

)

1,775

7,244

(Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other payables

(4,024

)

17,202

(5,066

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(21,191

)

3,923

(58,748

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(3,919

)

(7,279

)

(11,878

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

477

1,065

242

Acquisitions of business and product line, net of cash acquired

-

-

(5,195

)

Intangible assets

(165

)

(409

)

(186

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,607

)

(6,623

)

(17,017

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments under line of credit agreement

(223,465

)

(294,356

)

(172,500

)

Borrowings under line of credit agreement

250,134

302,787

259,100

Payment of deferred loan fees

(3,389

)

(850

)

-

Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP

629

901

981

Net (payment) receipt from the exercise of stock options

(205

)

-

46

Payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding

-

(1,432

)

(1,967

)

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(15,539

)

Payment of cash dividends

-

(2,510

)

(3,384

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

23,704

4,540

66,737

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(1,094

)

1,840

(9,028

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,005

(742

)

116

Cash at beginning of year

12,514

11,416

20,328

Cash at end of year

$

12,425

$

12,514

$

11,416

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA
For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

For the years ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net income

$

(49,882

)

$

(126,340

)

Provision for income taxes

2,679

5,882

Interest expense, net

18,470

16,243

Depreciation and amortization

18,763

22,548

Stock compensation expense

2,016

4,412

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(249

)

(1,000

)

Transformation costs

7,187

20,162

Other one-time charges

3,907

60,799

Goodwill and intangibles asset impairments

25,300

36,395

Product liability claims

10,485

-

Other adjustments

531

-

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

39,207

$

39,101

1 2024 GAAP figures include adjustments related to a product recall.

2 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

3 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

SOURCE: American Vanguard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-reports-full-year-2025-results-1148238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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