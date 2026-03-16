American Vanguard Reports Full Year 2025 Results

Company Extends and Expands Its Credit Capacity Through the Establishment of Two Term Loans

Forecasts Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $44 - $48 million in 2026

Announces the Company will be rationalizing its Los Angeles manufacturing facility

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights for 2025 - versus 20241:

Net sales of $515 million vs. $547 million;

GAAP net loss of $50 million vs $126 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $39.2 million vs. $39.1 million;

The Company has entered in two new term loans agreements totaling $285 million

Dak Kaye, CEO of American Vanguard, stated "2025 was a pivotal year for American Vanguard as we continue to make progress on the execution of our business improvement plans. Initiatives that we implemented early last year have resulted in increased margins, in an agricultural economy that is just beginning to recover. While we have accomplished much in 2025, we expect even better results in 2026. We have made the difficult decision to significantly reduce activities at the Company's Los Angeles manufacturing facility. This is the Company's oldest facility, and in today's environment, is no longer competitive. We would like to thank our dedicated team members at this location. We will be assisting the affected employees as they transition to new opportunities. Further, savings will also be realized from the Company's previously announced move of the corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California, scheduled for mid-2026."

Mr. Kaye continued, "We also have replaced our revolving credit facility with term loans from lenders led by Centerbridge Partners and BMO. This transaction meaningfully strengthens American Vanguard's capital structure and liquidity position. This financing extends our maturities, enhances balance-sheet flexibility, and positions the Company to remain focused on executing its strategic and operational priorities. We now intend to position American Vanguard for growth, with a portfolio of new products that will begin launching this year."

Mr. Kaye concluded, "The Company has also made personnel changes to the management of our commercial team, which I believe will reenergize this group. With new products and a renewed customer centric focus, there is an opportunity to meaningfully increase volumes, that will lead to improved efficiency in our factory operations, higher margins, and ultimately to higher future profitability. I expect the Company to generate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $44 - $48 million in 2026."

David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer stated, "I am pleased to see our business improvement plans begin to yield tangible results. Our 2025 gross profit margin and operating costs both improved as compared to 2024. These results are important given the backdrop of a continued weak overall agricultural market. As planned, we continued to wind down spending on our business improvement action plans. In 2026, we will continue to invest in business improvements including rationalization of some activity at the LA facility, which will result in short term cash and non-cash expenses followed by longer term factory operating efficiencies. Finally, I am particularly pleased to be able to report that the Company has fully remediated all of the material weaknesses identified in connection with the 2024 audit. I want to thank the entire global finance team and many other non-finance employees who have all worked together to achieve this result".

Mr. Johnson continued, "As we look forward to 2026, I feel that a lot of work has been done to improve the Company's organization, approach to new product introductions, operations and capital structure. Further, we will continue to focus on using technology to improve our business by completing the global implementation of our standard ERP platform. These actions will allow the Company to grow as the global Ag Chem market continues to improve."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will be hosting an earnings conference call at March 16, 2026 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time/1:30 pm Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed through the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3070/53740

A replay of this event can be accessed through the Company website.

The Company plans to post on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website a supplemental presentation that should be read in connection with this earnings release.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP measures such as net income, or diluted earnings per share, as applicable, or other financial statement data presented in our financial statements as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity.

We define EBITDA as net income or net income attributable to the Company, adjusted for non-controlling interests, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes and interest expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items management believes are not reflective of the underlying operations of our business, including but not limited to the exclusion of charges that are considered by management to be unusual and not representative of the company's underlying performance and future prospects. In 2025 and 2024 that included non-recurring expenses and the profit on sale of an asset that was not held for sale. The resulting Adjusted EBITDA measure is aligned with the Company's metric for its credit facility agreement in the applicable periods.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to assess the operating results and effectiveness and efficiency of our business. We present this non-GAAP financial measure because we believe that investors consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important supplemental measure of performance, and we believe that this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. As the Company continues to work through its transformation efforts, management believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides an effective comparison between the Company and its industry peers. Non-GAAP financial measures as reported by us may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies and may not be calculated in the same manner. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation without unreasonable efforts of its forward-looking guidance related to adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the inherent difficulty in predicting with reasonable certainty the timing and amount of certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange gains or losses, which could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Representative

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters

Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

(929) 266-6315

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands, except share data)

2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 12,425 $ 12,514 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,733 and $9,190 respectively 160,511 169,743 Other 7,278 4,699 Total receivables, net 167,789 174,442 Inventories 176,034 179,292 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,668 7,615 Income taxes receivable 4,606 5,030 Total current assets 370,522 378,893 Property, plant and equipment, net 53,036 58,169 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,793 19,735 Intangible assets, net 138,746 150,497 Goodwill - 19,701 Deferred income tax assets 2,637 1,242 Other assets 14,803 8,484 Total assets $ 596,537 $ 636,721 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,505 $ 69,159 Customer prepayments 33,094 52,675 Accrued program costs 52,227 69,449 Accrued expenses and other payables 28,261 31,989 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,765 6,136 Income taxes payable 2,594 2,942 Total current liabilities 209,446 232,350 Long-term debt 174,000 147,332 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 11,621 14,339 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,150 7,989 Other liabilities 923 1,601 Total liabilities 404,140 403,611 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Notes 5 and 10) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,923,562 shares in 2025 and 34,794,548 shares in 2024 3,492 3,479 Additional paid-in capital 117,106 114,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,000 ) (18,729 ) Retained earnings 155,000 204,882 263,598 304,311 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares in 2025 and 5,915,182 in 2024 (71,201 ) (71,201 ) Total stockholders' equity 192,397 233,110 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 596,537 $ 636,721

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands, except per share data)

2025 2024 2023 Net sales $ 515,114 $ 547,306 $ 579,371 Cost of sales (367,553 ) (426,989 ) (400,207 ) Gross profit 147,561 120,317 179,164 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (110,633 ) (119,634 ) (116,887 ) Research, product development and regulatory (23,161 ) (32,662 ) (38,025 ) Product liability claims (9,730 ) - - Transformation (7,187 ) (20,162 ) (957 ) Asset impairments (25,395 ) (50,414 ) - Gain from sale of assets 249 1,000 - Operating (loss) income (28,296 ) (101,555 ) 23,295 Change in fair value of equity investments, net (437 ) (2,356 ) (359 ) Interest and other expenses, net (18,470 ) (16,547 ) (12,639 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (47,203 ) (120,458 ) 10,297 Provision for income taxes (2,679 ) (5,882 ) (2,778 ) Net (loss) income $ (49,882 ) $ (126,340 ) $ 7,519 (Losses) earnings per common share-basic $ (1.75 ) $ (4.50 ) $ 0.27 (Losses) earnings per common share-assuming dilution $ (1.75 ) $ (4.50 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 28,426 28,059 28,128 Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution 28,426 28,059 28,533

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF SALES

(In thousands)

2025 2024 $ Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 221,391 $ 228,327 $ (6,936 ) -3 % U.S. non-crop 90,290 82,400 7,890 10 % Total U.S. 311,681 310,727 954 0 % International 203,433 236,579 (33,146 ) -14 % Total net sales $ 515,114 $ 547,306 $ (32,192 ) -6 % Total cost of sales $ (367,553 ) $ (426,989 ) $ 59,436 -14 % Total gross profit $ 147,561 $ 120,317 $ 27,244 23 % Total gross margin 29 % 22 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands)

2025 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (49,882 ) $ (126,340 ) $ 7,519 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 18,742 22,322 21,780 Amortization of other long-term assets 21 226 1,754 Amortization of deferred loan fees 1,906 536 254 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (75 ) (1,000 ) - Impairment of assets 25,395 50,414 - Provision for estimated credit losses 2,360 2,319 1,935 Stock-based compensation 2,016 4,412 6,138 Deferred income taxes (1,351 ) 1,452 (9,710 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (201 ) (1,547 ) (508 ) Change in equity investment fair value 437 2,356 359 Lease obligations and non-cash lease expense, net (147 ) (37 ) 256 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (193 ) 804 (581 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations: Decrease (increase) in receivables 7,697 7,481 (20,278 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 6,287 35,178 (27,315 ) Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable/payable (9 ) (3,775 ) 3,568 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (8,638 ) (687 ) 1,269 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 15,434 3,714 (2,287 ) Decrease in customer prepayments (19,582 ) (12,882 ) (45,079 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued program costs (17,384 ) 1,775 7,244 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other payables (4,024 ) 17,202 (5,066 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (21,191 ) 3,923 (58,748 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,919 ) (7,279 ) (11,878 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 477 1,065 242 Acquisitions of business and product line, net of cash acquired - - (5,195 ) Intangible assets (165 ) (409 ) (186 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,607 ) (6,623 ) (17,017 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (223,465 ) (294,356 ) (172,500 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 250,134 302,787 259,100 Payment of deferred loan fees (3,389 ) (850 ) - Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 629 901 981 Net (payment) receipt from the exercise of stock options (205 ) - 46 Payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding - (1,432 ) (1,967 ) Repurchase of common stock - - (15,539 ) Payment of cash dividends - (2,510 ) (3,384 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,704 4,540 66,737 Net increase (decrease) in cash (1,094 ) 1,840 (9,028 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,005 (742 ) 116 Cash at beginning of year 12,514 11,416 20,328 Cash at end of year $ 12,425 $ 12,514 $ 11,416

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ (49,882 ) $ (126,340 ) Provision for income taxes 2,679 5,882 Interest expense, net 18,470 16,243 Depreciation and amortization 18,763 22,548 Stock compensation expense 2,016 4,412 Gain on sale of fixed assets (249 ) (1,000 ) Transformation costs 7,187 20,162 Other one-time charges 3,907 60,799 Goodwill and intangibles asset impairments 25,300 36,395 Product liability claims 10,485 - Other adjustments 531 - Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 39,207 $ 39,101

1 2024 GAAP figures include adjustments related to a product recall.

2 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

3 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently. SOURCE: American Vanguard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-reports-full-year-2025-results-1148238