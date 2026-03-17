Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that TRON has joined the Mastercard Crypto Partner Program. The initiative reflects a shared belief that the next phase of onchain payments will be built through collaboration, with Mastercard's role as a network and bridge between digital assets and traditional forms of money and commerce.

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Digital assets are moving from experimentation toward real-world use, including, but not limited to, cross-border remittances to B2B money transfers, creating a need to better connect onchain innovation with existing payment systems. This shift creates new opportunities to improve how value moves globally and reflects a broader effort to connect traditional financial systems with stablecoins and other digital assets supporting the next generation of global payments.

As this transformation accelerates, TRON remains aligned with this mission, reflecting a collaborative approach to scaling innovation and connecting blockchain technology with practical applications for people around the world.

The Mastercard Crypto Partner Program is focused on responsible scaling, interoperability, and real-world deployment by providing a structured framework for connecting to Mastercard's trusted payments, settlement, and money-movement infrastructure. Participants in the program will engage with Mastercard teams on the design and direction of future products and services, bringing the speed and programmability of digital assets together with the reach and reliability of Mastercard's global network.

The TRON network has become a leading blockchain for stablecoin settlement and everyday digital payments, supporting more than $22 billion in daily transaction volume and over $85 billion in USDT circulating on the network. This real-world adoption has positioned TRON as one of the most reliable blockchain infrastructures for payments, remittances, and peer-to-peer transfers. The network's high throughput, deep liquidity, and low transaction costs support global payments activity while also enabling emerging AI-driven transactions, including agentic AI payments at scale.

TRON's participation in the Mastercard Crypto Partner Program highlights the importance of collaboration between blockchain networks and global payment systems. As digital assets continue to expand into practical financial use cases, infrastructures capable of supporting scale, interoperability, and reliability will play an increasingly important role in the real-world deployment of blockchain technology.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $85 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 370 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON