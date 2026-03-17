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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 00:26 Uhr
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Stimulus Technologies: Stimulus Broadband Breaks Ground on Klamath County Fiber Build

Stimulus Broadband Celebrates Bonanza Fiber Internet Groundbreaking, Launching BDP-Funded Build to Expand Reliable Connectivity in Rural Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Stimulus Broadband today marked a major milestone for Bonanza, Oregon, with a community groundbreaking outside Bonanza Town Hall to kick off construction of a new fiber internet network funded through Oregon's Broadband Deployment Program (BDP). The project will bring faster, more reliable broadband access to local homes and strengthen the long-term digital infrastructure the community needs for work, school, healthcare, and everyday life.

The event brought together state and local leaders, community members, and the Stimulus Broadband team to recognize the partnerships that made the project possible. Stimulus Broadband thanked the Oregon State Broadband Office for its leadership and support, including Nick Batz, Michael DeHart, Krystal Stone, and Seth Thompson. The company also thanked Bonanza's local leadership for their collaboration, including Mayor Ashlie Pence, Town Manager Cheri Stewart, and Recorder Anne Stewart.

"Today is about more than a ceremonial first shovel," said Nathan Whittacre, CEO of Stimulus Technologies. "It's about showing up for Bonanza and delivering infrastructure that will serve this community for decades. When rural communities have dependable broadband, it creates opportunity - supporting students, local businesses, telehealth, remote work, and the connections that keep families and communities strong."

Stimulus Broadband emphasized its commitment to building the network safely, respectfully, and with as little disruption as possible during construction.

Looking ahead, Stimulus Broadband also highlighted the broader opportunity for future fiber expansion across Klamath County as Oregon advances BEAD planning and implementation. With additional federal broadband investment, expansion projects could extend fiber service to tens of thousands more residents across the county - bringing more homes online, improving access for students, and increasing options for families and businesses in rural Oregon.

More information, photos, and project updates are available on the Stimulus Broadband blog: https://www.stimulusbroadband.com/2026/03/12/bonanza-fiber-internet-groundbreaking/.

Media Contact
Stimulus Broadband
Phone: 800-340-0766
Email: sales@stimulusbroadband.com

About Stimulus Broadband

Stimulus Broadband delivers high-speed internet solutions to communities across multiple states, with a focus on expanding reliable connectivity in underserved and rural areas. The company builds and operates broadband infrastructure designed to support modern internet needs today and scale for the future.

SOURCE: Stimulus Broadband



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stimulus-broadband-breaks-ground-on-klamath-county-fiber-build-1148346

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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