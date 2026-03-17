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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 01:06 Uhr
175 Leser
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Zuler Technology: DeskIn Extends Reliable Remote Desktop Software to Users Across the Middle East Amid Rising Connectivity Demands

As remote work reshapes the Middle East, DeskIn delivers secure, cross-platform remote desktop access built for low-bandwidth networks and cross-border teams.

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskIn by Zuler Technology, the remote access application installed on over 180 million devices worldwide, today announced expanded support targeting users across the Middle East, as organisations and families across the region navigate increasing connectivity challenges and distributed work environments. The expansion is part of DeskIn's broader commitment to improving access and performance for users across high-growth, distributed work markets.

Inconsistent connectivity and cross-border work management are now common across the region. Whether driven by limited bandwidth, or expatriate workforces and families increasingly need tools that stay reliable across inconsistent networks and long distances. Conventional solutions fall short when networks are unstable or when access to a physical office or device is impossible.

DeskIn's proprietary ZeroSync Engine maintains remote desktop sessions at sub-40ms latency in low-bandwidth environments. Users can securely access their full desktop on-site - files, applications, and workflows - from any Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, or web-connected device, without returning to a physical workstation.

Remote access and control help users and businesses to manage needed work beyond physical proximity

How DeskIn supports cross-border employees and families:

  • Cross-border employees and remote teams maintain full access to their office machines, regardless of location
  • Families separated across borders can provide real-time tech support: seeing the screen and guiding through steps without needing to be physically present.
  • Businesses and freelancers operating across multiple countries get consistent device access without needing an enterprise IT budget.

Data transmissions are prioritised and secured with technical and access control layers: AES-256 encryption, flexible access controls, clear consent prompts, and ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, ensuring sensitive work and personal data stay protected, even when accessed over public or limited networks.

DeskIn gives organisations, families, and independent workers across the Middle East the reliability, security, and cross-platform access to stay connected to what matters most.

Support offer: As part of DeskIn's commitment to users across the Middle East, subscribe to an annual personal plan and receive 20% off with promo code [SUPPORT20].

About DeskIn

DeskIn by Zuler Technology is a remote desktop application trusted by 40 million+ users across 180 million devices worldwide - delivering fast, secure remote access across every major platform, backed by over a decade of software expertise.

Media Contact
Jimmy Chon
Marketing Lead, Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.
support@deskin.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933232/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deskin-extends-reliable-remote-desktop-software-to-users-across-the-middle-east-amid-rising-connectivity-demands-302713287.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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