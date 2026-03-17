AI Innovation Workspace perfectly placed to help organisations maximise AI investment and accelerate innovation

Miro, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, today announced plans to expand its operations in Asia, supporting organisations across the region in their AI transformation journey. Miro is investing in people, resources, and infrastructure as it targets growth in key markets, including Singapore, India, South Korea, and other Southeast Asia countries.

As the global innovation centre of gravity shifts toward Asia where R&D spending reached 45% of global investment in 2024 the organisations leading this charge need tools and platforms built for the complexity and pace of modern innovation and collaboration. Miro's AI-powered innovation workspace is uniquely positioned to support this moment. Miro gives organisations the shared context layer they need to move from insight to execution faster than ever before. For Asia's most ambitious innovators, where speed-to-market and cross-border collaboration are existential priorities, Miro provides the link between human creativity and AI capability.

At the heart of Miro's expansion strategy is a new Asia hub located in Singapore. This hub will serve both the Singapore domestic market and provide a launchpad into neighbouring countries. The move strengthens Miro's ability to support its existing customers, reach new customers, and continue to build an ecosystem with regional partners, including AWS, Vsaas Global, GoPomelo, Altudo, and others.

"Singapore is a natural choice as a location to base our Asia operations," said Sunil Pamnani, Head of Asia Sales at Miro. "This is a place where organisations, and government institutions alike understand the need for transformation not just adoption. They value long-term thinking, disciplined execution, and technology that delivers real outcomes. That mindset is exactly what's needed to reimagine how teams and AI work together."

"The opportunity to grow our customer base across Asia is significant," said Brigid Archibald, Head of JAPAC at Miro. "Our investment in Singapore is part of a lasting commitment to customers, partners, and our wider ecosystem across the region. Organisations are at a critical moment where they need to deliver on their AI investments and move from experimentation to integration. Miro is helping leaders to achieve this."

Globally, Miro has 100M+ users and more than 250,000 customers. A significant number of these customers are based in countries across the region and they are already using Miro and realising the benefits of embedding Miro into their workflows and critical operations. These include TCS Pace (operated by Tata Consultancy Services) and Frasers Property, which are using Miro to reduce time to market for product development lifecycle, improve the quality of ideas, and redefine their innovation processes.

"With Miro AI, we can use intelligent prompts to challenge assumptions, test ideas, and explore new perspectives," said Subin Pillai, Product Manager and Studio Lead at TCS Pace. "Miro Sidekicks acts like any other team member, helping validate use cases, suggest improvements, and simulate real-world scenarios. I could prompt it to take on different personas, to challenge our assumptions, to offer perspectives that broke through our mental debt. Suddenly, we weren't just facilitating a workshop. We were orchestrating a symphony of human and artificial intelligence. The impact is 50% faster innovation cycles with working prototypes in 90 minutes."

"Miro has saved us time, reduced costs, and made innovation more accessible," said Iris Tan, Senior Manager, Strategic Innovation atFrasers Property. "Our senior leaders and global participants now use it to structure ideas and drive strategic decisions faster than ever before. We've moved away from simply building spaces to truly understanding what our tenants and their customers need. Design thinking is the foundation of that shift, and Miro allows us to embed it across our entire organisation."

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organisation-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316358139/en/

Contacts:

press@miro.com