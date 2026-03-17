Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) (the "Company" or "Lux") is pleased to announce that Mike Stier has been appointed a director of the Company and Geneviève Ayotte has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mike Stier - Director

Educated in business management & finance, Mr. Stier has spent the past 20 years focused on and building expertise in the capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPO's, M&A, and wealth management, Mr. Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed Senior Financial Advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. Mr. Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of Saga Metals Corp. and GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Geneviève Ayotte, CPA - Chief Financial Officer

A Chartered Professional Accountant and past President of Women in Mining Montréal, Ms. Ayotte brings over 15 years of mining-sector financial expertise, including a decade at PwC leading audits for major public miners. Her leadership combines technical rigour with a deep understanding of mining governance and capital markets.

Joseph Meagher has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Nathan Tribble has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks both Mr. Meagher and Mr. Tribble for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

On Behalf of the Board of Lux Metals Corp.

Carl Ginn

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288775

Source: Lux Metals Corp.