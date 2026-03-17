

EQS Newswire / 17/03/2026 / 10:06 UTC+8

Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 17, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - NetRanks today announced the launch of its AI Optimisation Control Center, the first platform designed to measure, predict, and improve a brand's visibility inside AI-generated responses across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and emerging AI engines. The release marks a significant step toward establishing structured, data-driven methods for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the discipline focused on brand visibility within AI answer engines. As businesses adapt to a rapid change in how consumers find information, the need for models that quantify AI-driven visibility has grown. Recent industry data shows that classical search volume is projected to decline by 25% by 2026 as AI systems increasingly become the primary gateway for discovery. With AI platforms now synthesizing answers from a limited set of sources, brands face new challenges in understanding how and when they are mentioned. NetRanks' AI Optimisation Control Center addresses this development by combining large-scale probing, multi-engine scanning, predictive modelling, and actionable visibility improvements into one system. The platform is designed to help brands see where they appear in AI-generated answers, forecast changes in ranking, and take targeted steps to increase their AI Share-of-Voice - defined as the percentage of AI-generated answers naming a brand. "Our goal was to replace assumptions with measurable signals," said NetRanks CEO and Founder Reha Sönmez. "AI engines update frequently, and traditional methods do not explain why a brand is or isn't mentioned. We built a platform that shows the underlying sources, identifies gaps, and models what happens when those gaps are filled." The system operates through continuous, model-agnostic scans of major AI engines. It analyzes citations, identifies which articles and sources influence AI-generated answers, and groups visibility opportunities by topic, product line, or market category. Its prediction engine uses historical scanning patterns to forecast potential visibility lift and rank movement before new content or campaigns are deployed. Alongside predictive modelling, the platform converts visibility insights into ranked, step-by-step actions. These tasks are prioritized by expected impact, allowing communications teams, marketing departments, and SEO specialists to allocate efforts based on data rather than trial-and-error. "Many companies are aware they need to adapt to AI-driven discovery, but they do not have the tools to see what is influencing their visibility," Sönmez added. "Our platform links observations to projections and projections to action. It is designed to give teams clarity at a time when AI systems play a major role in how information surfaces." NetRanks has also confirmed that its baseline visibility feature-the core function many competitors monetize - will be made available for free. The company stated that its subscription model will focus instead on predictive capabilities, advanced modelling, optimization tasks, and visibility-to-impact connections. This structure is intended to support broad adoption while allowing organizations to scale into deeper GEO operations as needed. The launch follows months of engine refinement, cross-model testing, and early-access collaboration with agencies and B2B brands. According to the company, continuous scanning and longitudinal datasets will remain central to the platform's development, as AI systems evolve and new engines enter the market. NetRanks plans to expand its functionality over the coming months, further integrating prediction, diagnostics, and impact measurement to support teams working across communications, content strategy, advertising, and brand management. About NetRanks NetRanks is an AI visibility company that tracks, analyzes, and increases brand presence inside AI-generated answers across major AI search engines. Through continuous scanning, predictive modelling, and actionable optimization tasks, NetRanks helps organizations understand how AI systems reference their brands and how visibility changes over time. The company serves global clients across industries and is focused on building the measurement infrastructure for the AI-driven search era. Social Links X: https://x.com/netranksai LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netranks/ Contact Information Brand: NetRanks Contact: Reha Sonmez Email: reha@netranks.ai Website: https://www.netranks.ai 17/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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