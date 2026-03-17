Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd.: Ribo to present ex-hepatic delivery data at RNA Leaders Europe Conference

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDALS, Sweden, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 6938) has been invited to give a speech at the RNA Leaders Europe Conference in Vienna, Austria on March 19th, one of the top oligonucleotide conferences.

Following Ribo's success of the RiboGalSTAR targeting liver specific genes with seven programs in clinical and two major global collaborations and licensing deals valued more than USD 6B, Ribo now continues its innovation journey towards the ex-hepatic space enabled by its proprietary delivery technology platform RiboPepSTAR. The RiboPepSTAR platform enables targeted siRNA delivery to multiple critical organs beyond the liver. By using the platform, good performance in kidney delivery has been achieved, with preclinical data demonstrating proximal tubular specific uptake, and knockdown of mRNA levels cross-species from rodents to NHPs, and validation in various disease models.

In addition to kidney, more targeted drug candidates are under preclinical development to further extend the therapeutic reach to cardiac, adipose, muscle, and CNS disorders. Ribo will continue to advance ex-liver products in order to bring innovative siRNA therapeutics to patients worldwide.

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