Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 08:24 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd.: Ribo expands beyond the liver with RiboPepSTAR - enabling targeted siRNA delivery to multiple organs

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDAL, Sweden, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 6938) had been invited to give a speech at the RNA Leaders Europe Conference in Vienna, Austria on March 19th, one of the top oligonucleotide conferences.

Following the success of RiboGalSTAR, which has supported seven clinical programs and major global partnerships valued over USD 6 billion, Ribo is now advancing its extra hepatic and multi-target platforms. The proprietary RiboPepSTAR technology enables precise siRNA delivery to key organs beyond the liver, with promising preclinical data across several tissues.

Kidney targeting

Using RiboPepSTAR, preclinical studies demonstrate selective uptake in proximal tubular cells across models, and up to 80% target gene knockdown (KD) has been achieved, from rodents to NHPs. Physiological proof of concept was further validated in several disease models, such as type 2 diabetes model, showing robust kidney specific target-related biomarker reduction. Ribo's first kidney-targeted drug has entered IND-enabling phase.

Cardiac targeting

A cardiac targeting conjugate resulted in sustained knockdown in heart using a mouse model. Minimal effects were observed in muscle and negligible activity in liver and kidney, confirming strong cardiac specificity.

Adipose tissue targeting

In NHPs, current delivery enabled potent and selective adipose targeting with 96% knockdown.

Together, these results underscore RiboPepSTAR's potential to unlock siRNA-based therapies for renal, cardiac and metabolic diseases.

In parallel, Ribo is advancing its multi target siRNA platform, enabling a single molecule to silence two or more genes simultaneously. Ribo's dual target siRNAs achieve knockdown levels comparable to single target molecules, enabling synergistic pathway modulation and enhanced therapeutic benefit with a single therapeutic entity.

Ribo's proprietary extra hepatic and multi targeting platforms open the door to best-in-class therapies across a broad range of disease areas - fully aligned with Ribo's commitment to delivering next generation siRNA medicines to patients worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804420/logo_Ribolia_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribo-expands-beyond-the-liver-with-ribopepstar--enabling-targeted-sirna-delivery-to-multiple-organs-302719624.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.