Amid a geopolitically tense region, burdened by the Iran conflict, chronic government debt, and the ongoing devaluation of fiat currencies, base metals and precious metals are once again capturing the full attention of both institutional and retail investors. Added to this are delivery discrepancies for physical delivery on exchanges such as COMEX and LBMA, which reveal serious physical shortages and provide sustained support for prices. Cryptocurrencies may be considered "digital gold," but they offer no reliability for conservative hedging. Globex Mining benefits in two ways here: from high metal prices and a model without ongoing financing needs. This is because the company dominates the scene as a broadly diversified resource owner. Founded in 1949, the Canadian company under CEO Jack Stoch acquires, optimizes, and leases mineral-rich properties primarily in Canada and the US as a "Project Generator" and "Mineral Property Bank." With 270 assets, over 100 royalties and options, and a debt-free balance sheet, Globex leverages diversification alongside its partners. They handle the exploration work and minimize the risk for Globex Mining. With nearly 90% growth over the past 12 months, the journey has likely only just begun.

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