TOKYO, Mar 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has successfully conducted flight demonstrations of AI-powered mission autonomy developed for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by leveraging an AI development environment through Hivemind Enterprise provided by US company Shield AI Inc. (hereinafter SAI Inc.). The entire process, from AI development to UAV installation and flight, was completed in just eight weeks.In previous development efforts, MHI built and maintained an environment that leveraged multiple open-source products to perform in-house coding, AI training, simulation evaluation, and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing(Note), which required significant effort. In contrast, by leveraging Hivemind Enterprise for this project, greater focus could be placed on developing mission autonomy.Mission autonomy development for this flight demonstration began in September 2025. Flight demonstrations were conducted on November 7 at the test field in Inashiki District, Ibaraki Prefecture, and on December 18 at the test field in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture. Specifically, the AI was completed following prior AI training, simulation evaluation, and HIL testing, then installed in the ARMD (Affordable Rapid-prototyping Mitsubishi-Drone initiative) UAV, which flew through the skies, completing successful flight demonstrations.Mission autonomy is a critical technology shaping Japan's UAV operations, and MHI considers domestic production essential. Building on the rapid development of this Japan-made mission autonomy system, MHI and SAI will strengthen collaboration and further accelerate mission autonomy development.Leveraging the latest AI technology to address various challenges through UAV, MHI strives to help realize a safe, secure, and comfortable society.(Note) A method for verifying the operation of hardware before installationARMD Specifications- Dimensions: Overall length 2.5 m, main wingspan 2.5 m- Takeoff weight: 20 kg- Power source: EngineAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.