1NCE, the global company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world's best IoT products, together with its exclusive APAC sales partner SoftBank Corp., today announced a strategic collaboration with LEOTEK, a global leader in intelligent traffic solutions. The partnership aims to accelerate the international deployment of the LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System (ILS).

At the 2026 Smart City Summit Expo, the partners are showcasing a unified architecture that integrates 1NCE with LEOTEK's AI-driven management. This allows municipalities to turn traditional street lighting into high-performance digital grids with zero-touch global deployment. By integrating the 1NCE platform, LEOTEK eliminates the need for local carrier contracts, allowing thousands of devices to be deployed instantly across 170+ countries.

1NCE's software and connectivity platform has become a new industry standard, delivering hassle-free IoT. For LEOTEK, this means AI-driven lights can be shipped, installed, and connected instantly worldwide. "Smart infrastructure projects benefit when connectivity is simple to deploy and straightforward to operate," said Hitoshi Ono, Senior Vice President of 1NCE. "By supporting LEOTEK's connected lighting deployments with global cellular IoT connectivity, we help enable efficient rollout and scalable operations so cities can focus on outcomes like improved maintenance planning and better asset visibility."

By collaborating with 1NCE, LEOTEK can deploy AI-powered sensors and management tools worldwide without the complexity of managing local carrier contracts or roaming hurdles. Torrent Chin, President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LEOTEK, added: "By combining our intelligent lighting capabilities with global IoT connectivity, we aim to help municipalities modernize street lighting with better operational transparency and long-term efficiency."

The integrated 1NCE and LEOTEK model is operational across high-density urban environments and critical energy projects. Deployments in Boston, Syracuse, and Fort Wayne upgraded traditional lamps to smart nodes with remote monitoring. The solution has also been adopted by the DTE Energy project in Michigan and expanded to San Francisco. Cross-border connectivity has enabled extensions across metropolitan areas in Mexico and South America.

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data across 170+ countries and turn it into actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK, a subsidiary of LITEON Technology, is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Taipei. It is a global leader in AI-driven smart traffic and sustainable lighting solutions. Since its founding in 1992, the company has expanded its footprint to over 30 countries and 300 cities across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. LEOTEK provides infrastructure solutions that integrate AI, IoT sensing, and predictive maintenance. With a vision of "Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure," LEOTEK continues to lead cities toward a safer, greener, and net-zero future.

For more information, please visit: https://leotek.com/, Linkedin

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

For 1NCE: press@1nce.com

For LEOTEK: Eudora Chang Eudora.chang@leotek.com +886-905-512-370