Galderma will present nine posters spanning its full aesthetics portfolio at AMWC 2026, highlighting the regenerative benefits of Sculptra , the long-lasting efficacy of Restylane , and the advanced clinical performance of Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA) 1-9

, the long-lasting efficacy of Restylane , and the advanced clinical performance of Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA) The data reinforce Galderma's future-focused approach to innovation, addressing emerging patient needs from menopause-related skin changes to rising interest in body injectables and regenerative treatments

A series of symposia and Masterclasses will further highlight Galderma's leadership in aesthetics, showcasing how the portfolio supports complex patient profiles and evolving global trends

Galderma (SIX: GALD) will present nine abstracts at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine (AMWC) World Congress 2026 in Monaco, showcasing innovative and robust scientific data across its aesthetics portfolio, alongside three symposia, and multiple Masterclasses and Meet-the-Expert sessions, all highlighting the expanding benefits of Sculptra, Relfydess and the Restylane range.1-9 This comprehensive scientific presence reflects Galderma's holistic, trend-led approach to innovation, and its commitment to addressing emerging needs such as menopause-related skin changes, the growing interest in regenerative treatments, and the rising demand for body injectables.

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"Patients' needs are changing faster than ever, whether that's navigating the skin changes associated with menopause, seeking regenerative benefits, or looking for aesthetic harmony beyond the face. The data we're presenting at AMWC highlight how our portfolio is uniquely positioned to meet these expectations with effective and holistic treatment regimens. At Galderma, we're committed to leading the industry with innovations that reflect real-world patient priorities."

BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D.

HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS

GALDERMA

Relfydess: consistent efficacy across patient profiles and new insights into real-world value

Galderma will share new economic modelling data, reflecting real-world experience of Relfydess from aesthetic clinics across multiple markets.1 The analysis shows that switching from traditional powder toxins to Relfydess' ready-to-use formulation could generate an annual profit increase, driven by faster onset, longer duration, higher patient satisfaction and therefore increased capacity for new appointments.1

Data demonstrating Relfydess' equally strong efficacy in both toxin-naïve and previously treated patients will also be shared, showing high response rates, rapid onset from Day 1 and sustained improvements through six months.2 Galderma will also present expert-led consensus recommendations that address key unmet needs in real-world clinical practice, offering clear, practical guidance for optimal dosing, injection patterns and treatment planning with Relfydess across the upper face.3

Comprehensive data showcase innovation and best practice across Sculptra and certain Restylane treatments for face and body

Results from an expert review will be presented, reinforcing Sculptra's ability to deliver regenerative benefits across all three skin layers, by activating fibroblasts and stimulating the production of type I collagen, elastin, proteoglycans and other extracellular matrix components, while influencing local adipose tissue.4 These effects underpin the long-term improvements seen with Sculptra, including increased elasticity, skin thickness, and overall improvements in the mechanical properties of the skin.4

In the wake of the EU MDR certification of Sculptra expanding its use to the body, guidance developed by 13 international experts will be shared at AMWC.5 The guidance is designed to support safe practice for comprehensive body rejuvenation, providing standardized injection protocols for or Sculptra in the posterior thighs, upper arms and gluteal area, as well as the décolletage, where its benefits can be complemented with Restylane SkinboostersTM .5 Additional data evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Restylane Skinboosters for correction of moderate-to-severe wrinkles in the décolletage will also be shared, highlighting the product was well tolerated and highly efficacious, with high patient satisfaction.6

In a dedicated symposium, international experts will explore this topic further, discussing best practices for use of Sculptra, Restylane Skinboosters and Alastin for body indications. The session will explore patient assessment, treatment planning, and practical approaches to optimizing outcomes, with live injections to provide real-time insight into techniques and clinical decision-making. The symposium will take place Thursday, March 26, from 2:00 4:00 PM CET, in Camille Blanc.

Additional data from Galderma's versatile Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable range in the face will also be presented.7.8 Restylane Lyft demonstrated non-inferiority to a comparator HA injectable for chin profile improvement at Month 3, and sustained aesthetic improvement and subject satisfaction through Month 12.7 Meanwhile, Restylane Volyme was shown to be well tolerated and effective for correcting temple hollowing, delivering high and long-lasting aesthetic results through Month 18 alongside strong patient satisfaction.8

Empowering clinicians with evidence-based guidance for increasingly complex patient profiles

At the congress, Galderma will share insights into complex patient profiles, including findings from a global survey of over 4,300 women across five continents linking menopause to several skin changes, such as wrinkles, loss of firmness, dryness and dull skin, and the growing relevance of aesthetic treatments in addressing these concerns.9

This, and other complex profiles will be explored in depth in a symposium titled 'The AART of Precision Aesthetics' on Thursday, March 26, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM CET, in Prince Pierre. Focusing on groups such as menopausal patients and those affected by medication-driven weight loss, the session, including live injections, will encourage physicians to rethink treatment planning to answer to these increasing patient needs and explore the key trends shaping the aesthetics industry.

A medical symposium, titled 'A Holistic Approach to Skin Quality' [TBC], will take place on Friday, March 28, from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM CET, in Genevoix. The session will feature new data on menopause and addressing medication-driven weight loss on the body, and will explore the clinical principles behind Galderma's holistic treatment philosophy, examining how skin quality interventions can be integrated for personalised, high impact results.

More information about Galderma's activities at AMWC 2026 can be found here.

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, to provide progressive and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.10-17 Sculptra reverses aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.10-12,18-20 Sculptra progressively rebuilds the skin's structural foundation by encouraging the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore natural volume, firmness, radiance and overall skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.10-12,21-25 Sculptra has been shown to provide visible improvements as early as one month after treatment, with results lasting up to two years.10,16,23,25,26

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane HA treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.27-30 Our HA is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.31-34 Powered by NASHA, NASHA HD, OBT and SB-NASHA technologies, Restylane offers a range of gels from the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.35-38 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.27,39,40

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARL Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.41 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.41-43 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time. 44,45 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess has received a marketing authorization in many markets. Authorization conditions vary internationally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Milotich A, et al. Economic potential of a next-generation ready-to-use liquid formulation of relabotulinumtoxin type A. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Grunebaum L D, et al. RelabotulinumtoxinA treatment improved moderate-to-severe glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines regardless of baseline toxin naivety: subgroup analyses of pooled Phase 3 study data. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Chadha P, et al. Consensus recommendations on the aesthetic use of relabotulinumtoxinA to treat upper face wrinkles. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Fabi S, et al. Regenerative aesthetic effects of poly L-lactic acid treatment. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Haddad A, et al. International consensus: PLLA-SCA/SB-NASHA for non-facial rejuvenation. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Fabi S, et al. Effectiveness and safety of a hyaluronic acid skin quality injectable for the correction of wrinkles in the décolletage area. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Ablon G, et al. A randomized, comparator-controlled trial to evaluate a hyaluronic acid filler for augmentation of the chin region. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Nestor M, et al. Safety and effectiveness of an OBT hyaluronic acid filler for temple hollowing treatment: a randomized, controlled, clinical investigation. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco. Nikolis A, et al. The potential role of biostimulators/dermal fillers to address menopause-related skin conditions. Poster presented at AMWC 2026; March 26-28, 2026; Monaco Sculptra. EU Instructions for Use. 2025. Available online. Accessed January 2026. Waibel J, et al. Bulk RNA-seq Analysis of Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA-SCA) vs Calcium Hydroxyapatite (CaHA-R) Reveals a Novel, Adipocyte Mediated Regenerative Mechanism of Action Unique to PLLA. Poster presented at ASDS 2024 Annual Meeting; October 17-20, 2024; Orlando, Florida, United States. Waibel J, et al. Gene Analysis of Biostimulators: PLLA-SCA Triggers Regenerative Morphogenesis while CaHA-R Induces Inflammation upon Facial Injection. Poster presented at ASDS 2024 Annual Meeting; October 17-20, 2024; Orlando, Florida, United States. Huth S, et al. Molecular Insights into the effects of PLLA_SCA on Gene Expression and Collagen Synthesis in Human 3D Skin Models Containing Macrophages. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(4):285-288. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7791. Galderma. Data on File. MA-46589. Vleggaar D, et al. Consensus recommendations on the use of injectable poly-L-lactic-acid for facial and nonfacial volumization. J Drugs Dermatol. 2014;13(4 Suppl):s44-s51. Widgegrow J, et al. A randomized, comparative study describing the gene signatures of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) and Calcium Hydroxyapatite (CaHA) in the treatment of nasolabial folds. Poster presented at IMCAS World Congress; February 1-3, 2024. Paris, France. Duracinsky M, et al. Safety of poly-L-lactic acid (New-Fill) in the treatment of facial lipoatrophy: a large observational study among HIV-positive patients. BMC Infect Dis. 2014;14(474). doi: 10.1186/1471-2334-14-474. Zhang S and Duan E. Fighting against Skin Aging: The Way from Bench to Bedside. Cell Transplant. 2018;27(5):729-738. doi: 10.1177/0963689717725755. Shuster S, et al. The influence of age and sex on skin thickness, skin collagen and density. Br J Dermatol. 1975;93(6):639-43. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2133.1975.tb05113.x. Zarbafian M, et al. The emerging field of regenerative aesthetics-where we are now. Dermatol Surg. 2022;48:101-108. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000003239. Galderma. Data on File. MA-57540. Nikolis A, et al. A Prospective, Multicenter Trial on the Efficacy and Safety of Poly-L-Lactic Acid for the Treatment of Contour Deformities of the Buttock Regions. J Drugs Dermatol. 2022;21(3):295-303. doi: 10.36849/JDD.5924. Beleznay K, et al. Safety and Effectiveness of Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) for the Improvement in Appearance of Cellulite A Pilot Study. Poster presented at the IMCAS World Congress; February 1-3, 2024; Paris, France. Mazzuco R, et al. Clinical and Histological comparative outcomes after injections of Poly-L-Lactic Acid and Calcium Hydroxyapatite in arms a split side study. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022;21(12):6727-6733. doi: 10.1111/jocd.15356. Epub 2022 Sep 20. Fabi S, et al. 24-month clinical trial data on effectiveness and safety after correction of cheek wrinkles using a biostimulatory poly-L-lactic acid injectable implant. Poster presented at IMCAS World Congress; January 26-28, 2023; Paris, France. Goldberg D, et al. Single-arm study for the characterization of human tissue response to injectable poly-L-lactic acid. Dermatol Surg. 2013;39(6):915-922. doi: 10.1111/dsu.12164. Di Gregorio C, et al. 25+ years of experience with the Restylane portfolio of injectable HA fillers for facial aesthetic treatment. E-poster presented at AMWC; March 27-29, 2024; Monaco. Nikolis A, et al. The role of clinical examination in midface volume correction using hyaluronic acid fillers: should patients be stratified by skin thickness? Aesthet Surg J Open Forum. 2020;2(1):1-12. doi: 10.1093/asjof/ojaa005. Talarico S, et al. High patient satisfaction of a HA filler producing enduring full-facial volume restoration: an 18- month open multicenter study. Dermatol Surg. 2015;41:1361-1369. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000000549. Restylane. U.S. Instructions for use. Available online. Accessed March 2026. Edsman K, et al. Gel properties of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2012;38:1170-1179. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2012.02472.x. Galderma. Data on file. MA-58650. Degree of modification of HA fillers. Seo K. Facial volumization with fillers. Springer. 2021;29-83. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-33-6212-3_2. Kablik J, et al. Comparative physical properties of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2009:35S(1):302-312. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2008.01046.x. Galderma Data on file. MA-56724. X-strain and G' including Shaype. Nikolis A, et al. Effectiveness and Safety of a New Hyaluronic Acid Injectable for Augmentation and Correction of Chin Retrusion. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(4):255-261. doi: 10.36849/JDD.8145. Öhrlund et al. Differentiation of NASHA and OBT Hyaluronic Acid Gels According to Strength, Flexibility, and Associated Clinical Significance J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(1):1332-1336. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7648. Belmontesi M et al. Injectable Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid as a Skin Quality Booster: An Expert Panel Consensus J Drugs Dermatol. 2018;17(1):83-88. Solish N, et al. Dynamics of HA fillers formulated to maintain natural facial expression. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2019;18(3):738-746. doi: 10.1111/jocd.12961. Philipp-Dormston WG, et al. Perceived naturalness of facial expression after HA filler injection in nasolabial folds and lower face. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2020;19(7):1600-1606. doi: 10.1111/jocd.13205. Shridharani SM, et al. Efficacy and safety of RelabotulinumtoxinA, a new ready-to-use liquid formulation botulinum toxin: Results from the READY-1 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial in glabellar lines. Aesthet Surg J. 2024;44(12):1330-1340. doi: 10.1093/asj/sjae131. Ablon G, et al. Treatment of lateral canthal lines with RelabotulinumtoxinA, an investigational liquid botulinum toxin: clinical efficacy and safety results from the READY-2 phase 3 trial. Toxicon. 2024;237(1):107353. doi: 10.1026/j.toxicon.2024.107353. Relfydess. EU Summary of Product Characteristics. Sundberg AL and Stahl U. Relabotulinum toxin a novel, high purity BoNT-A1 in liquid formulation. Presented at TOXINS; January 16-17, 2021; virtual meeting. Do M, et al. Purification process of a complex-free highly purified botulinum neurotoxin type A1 (BoNT-A1) relabotulinumtoxinA. Presented at TOXINS; July 27-30, 2022; Louisiana, United States.

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Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43