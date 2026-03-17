Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Forecast

Sartorius Stedim Biotech sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets



17-March-2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST



Aubagne, France | March 17, 2026



Sartorius Stedim Biotech sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets Expanding leading position with biopharma customers in attractive growth markets

Strengthening competitive edge with focus on high-growth, high-margin core portfolio and emerging businesses

New ambitious mid-term targets set clear path for sustained, profitable growth above market

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading provider of innovative technologies for the manufacture of biologics, is sharpening its strong focus on biopharma customers and outlined its updated strategy and new mid-term financial targets ahead of today's Capital Markets Day, defining a clear trajectory for sustained above-market growth.



"Our resilient business model and strong execution over recent years provide an excellent starting point for the next growth phase," said Dr. René Fáber, Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. "The biopharma industry faces increasing demands for efficiency, scalability and reliability. We want to address these even better by extending our leadership position in core bioprocessing technologies and building future growth platforms in areas such as advanced therapies and process analytics. With this, we aim to continue to outperform our markets and create long-term value for customers, partners, suppliers, employees and shareholders alike."



Sartorius Stedim Biotech's refined strategic focus reflects key developments in the biopharmaceutical industry. Biologics account for a growing share of pipelines, approvals, and manufacturing volumes. In 2025, global biopharma revenues surpassed those of traditional therapies for the first time and are projected to reach around 57percent of global pharma sales by 2030. At the same time, the industry is becoming more complex, driven by emerging new modalities and mounting cost pressures on health care systems.

Strategic initiatives: Driving portfolio evolution, customer experience and efficiencyTo continue its strong growth momentum and further expand its established market position in this changing environment, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has defined a set of strategic initiatives.



With regard to its product portfolio, the company aims to further strengthen its core business by reinforcing its leadership positions in mission critical applications in process intensification, single-use technologies and analytics. In addition, Sartorius Stedim Biotech plans to further develop select emerging businesses, including process analytical technologies and offerings for advanced therapy solutions - a dynamically growing market that particularly requires continuous innovation.



Beyond its portfolio, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is responding to shifting expectations within the biopharma industry, including shorter lead times, delivery reliability and more streamlined interactions. To support this, the company is putting customers even more firmly at the center of its actions while systematically enhancing operational efficiency across supply chain performance, product quality and service performance.

Mid-term ambition: Above-market organic sales revenue growth and margin expansionBased on its assessment of future market development, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects the bioprocessing market to expand at a rate of approximately 8 to 10 percent per year over the medium term. Against this backdrop and building on its leading market position as well as its focused strategy, Sartorius Stedim Biotech introduced a new mid-term ambition for the period from 2027 onwards. Management expects the company to consistently outgrow its addressable market by around 100 to 200 basis points per year, targeting organic sales revenue growth of 9 to 12 percent per year in constant currencies. At the same time, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is committed to further expanding its profitability: The underlying EBITDA margin1 is expected to increase by approximately 60 to 85 basis points per year, driven by operating leverage, operational improvements and a growing share of high-margin consumables.



1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. Constant currencies: figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period

Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items 2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa

This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.



Forecasts have been prepared based on historical information and are consistent with accounting policies. All forecast figures are based on constant currencies, as in past years. Management points out that the dynamics and volatilities in the industry have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties due to the changed geopolitical situation, such as the emerging decoupling tendencies of various countries as well as the trade policy framework conditions, are playing a greater role. This results in higher uncertainty when forecasting business figures.



Further information

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets Day





Financial calendar

March 24, 2026 | Annual General Meeting

April 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026





A profile of Sartorius Stedim BiotechSartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.

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Contact

Leona Malorny

Head of External Communications

+49 551 308 4067

leona.malorny@sartorius.com

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