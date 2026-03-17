Biotalys NV: Biotalys Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Regulated information - Inside information*

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announced changes to its board and management team. As a result of the changes announced today, the Board of Directors will be reduced from eight members to six and the Executive Committee from four to two.

Board member Laura Meyer will step down with immediate effect. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash will leave the company with immediate effect and Chief Business Development Officer Kamal El Mernissi will leave the company effective on 31 March 2026.

Patrik Haesen** has been appointed by the board to take over as Chair of the Audit Committee. Carlo Boutton, currently Chief Scientific Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

Laura Meyer has served as board member and Chair of the Audit Committee since September 2024. Kevin Helash joined as CEO in October 2023 and Kamal El Mernissi as CBDO in October 2024.

"These leadership changes mark the beginning of a new chapter for Biotalys," said Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board of Biotalys. "On behalf of the board and the entire organization, I would like to thank Laura, Kevin and Kamal for their service. We wish them continued success in their future endeavours."

* This press release contains inside information to the extent it refers to the departure of Kevin Helash as director and CEO of the company.

** In his capacity as permanent representative of A.I.F. BV.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

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