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WKN: A14TPZ | ISIN: NO0010734338 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MC
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 09:05
13,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,35014,95008:02
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI)

Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on Thursday 16?April 2026 at 05:00 p.m. / 17:00 hours CEST at the Company's head office, at the company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to psmj@multiconsult.no and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the Multiconsult Annual Report 2025, are available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of the annual general meeting
  • Proposed resolutions
  • Attendance form
  • Proxy form
  • Statement of the nomination committee
  • Report regarding salary and other remuneration for leading persons
  • Multiconsult Annual Report 2024
  • Memo on profit sharing

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11?161
E-mail: psmj@multiconsult.no

Media contact:
Lars Nermoen, Communications Director
Phone: +47 902 40?153
E-mail: lars.nermoen@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa,c4322054

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/4322054/a643be23887b919b.pdf

Multiconsult notice AGM 2026 with attachments

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/4322054/bfeae528d735d2cf.pdf

Multi-Annual Report 2025 144dpi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa-302715624.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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