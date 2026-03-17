Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Reports First Phase 2 Drill Results Extending Mineralization to West, North and South

Drill Hole S-060 returns 80.30m of 0.508% CuEq within 317.00m of 0.291% CuEq; S-059 returns 109.65m of 0.391% CuEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the first drill results from the 2025 Phase 2 program at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

Today's news reports on assay results and geological observations from six Star Main holes, S-056 through S-061 (Figures 1 to 3), drilled to expand the copper-gold system to the west, north and south, and to test the relationship between porphyry-style mineralization, potassic alteration, fault architecture and coincident IP chargeability anomalies.

Figure 1-Star Main 2025 Phase 2 drilling showing areas of Cu-Au Oxide envelope and supergene enrichment.

Highlights

Robust mineralized system which is open in multiple directions

Phase 2 confirmed the Hypogene system is intact and 2026 is the year to expand known zones

3D IP survey to further target deeper extensions and test validity of nested porphyry model

2026 drill season planning already underway with $10 MM committed to the Star Property

"These first Phase 2 results show that Star Main hosts multiple mineralized corridors, not a single isolated panel," said Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "What is particularly encouraging is the repeatability of the system: where we see the right combination of structure, potassic alteration and quartz-sulphide veining, we continue to intersect broad copper-gold intervals. With fresh flow-through capital now in place, we believe Star is well positioned for a much larger 2026 campaign focused on expanding Star Main and advancing the broader porphyry cluster across the property."

Highlights

Hole S-056 intersected 542m of 0.139% CuEq (0.103% Cu and 0.036 g/t Au) from 8.40m Including 103m of 0.35% CuEq (0.251% Cu and 0.099 g/t Au) from 241m.



Hole S-057 intersected 508.25m of 0.181% CuEq (0.137% Cu and 0.043 g/t Au) from 3m Including 161m of 0.329% CuEq (0.232% Cu and 0.095 g/t Au) from 267.00m.



Hole S-058 intersected 269m of 0.141% CuEq (0.114% Cu and 0.027 g/t Au) from 6.60m Including 69.00m of 0.246% CuEq (0.197% Cu and 0.047 g/t Au) from 177.00m.



Hole S-059 intersected 313m of 0.281% CuEq (0.217% Cu and 0.063 g/t Au) from 3.35m Including 109m of 0.391% CuEq (0.291% Cu and 0.098 g/t Au) from 142.55m.



Hole S-060 intersected 317m of 0.291% CuEq (0.209% Cu and 0.080 g/t Au) from 5.00m Including 80m of 0.508% CuEq (0.360% Cu and 0.144 g/t Au) from 134.70m.

Hole S-061 intersected 68.00m of 0.266% CuEq (0.229% Cu and 0.037 g/t Au) from 3.00m Including 26m of 0.494% CuEq (0.433% Cu and 0.060 g/t Au) from 3.00m.



Phase 2 drilling at Star Main focused on lateral expansion of mineralized corridors to the north, west and south, while also testing deeper hypogene mineralization to better constrain the structural and lithological controls on porphyry Cu-Au mineralization and their relationship to IP chargeability anomalies. The western drill holes (S-056 and S-057) confirmed a broad potassic-altered and chalcopyrite-bearing corridor west of S-055; the northern holes (S-058 through S-060) traced mineralization into volcanic and porphyritic host rocks associated with strong D- and B-type veining; and S-061 provided a shallow southern test of structurally controlled oxide to transitional copper mineralization.

The Phase 2 Star Main results build directly on the Company's Phase 1 success in defining a broad supergene copper footprint and persistent hypogene mineralization at depth. S-056 and S-057 demonstrate that the western corridor remains open and hosts long intervals of chalcopyrite-bearing quartz monzodiorite with consistent K-feldspar alteration. S-058, S-059 and S-060 show that the northern and central parts of Star Main continue to carry copper-gold mineralization through layered volcanic and porphyritic rocks where chargeability, pyrite-chalcopyrite veining and localized potassic overprints coincide. S-061, although short, confirms that near-surface copper persists on the southern side of the system in oxidized and faulted quartz monzodiorite and porphyry.

Table 1 - Star Main Phase 2 Drill Composite Results. Star Copper 2026

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) CuEq (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-056 8.40 551.00 542.60 0.139 0.103 0.036 Mixed / Hypogene including 233.80 551.00 317.00 0.197 0.141 0.055 Hypogene including 241.00 334.85 103.85 0.351 0.251 0.099 Hypogene S-057 3.00 511.25 508.25 0.181 0.137 0.043 Hypogene including 151.00 428.30 277.30 0.259 0.194 0.064 Hypogene including 267.00 428.30 161.30 0.329 0.232 0.095 Hypogene S-058 6.60 276.00 269.40 0.141 0.114 0.027 Mixed / Hypogene including 126.00 276.00 150.00 0.190 0.155 0.034 Hypogene including 162.00 276.00 114.00 0.212 0.173 0.039 Hypogene including 177.00 246.00 69.00 0.246 0.197 0.047 Hypogene S-059 3.35 317.00 313.65 0.281 0.217 0.063 Mixed / Hypogene including 15.15 252.20 237.05 0.326 0.247 0.078 Hypogene including 142.55 252.20 109.65 0.391 0.291 0.098 Hypogene including 142.55 212.00 69.45 0.413 0.306 0.104 Hypogene S-060 5.00 322.00 317.00 0.291 0.209 0.080 Mixed / Hypogene including 23.70 233.00 209.30 0.368 0.263 0.102 Hypogene including 134.70 215.00 80.30 0.508 0.360 0.144 Hypogene including 134.70 177.35 42.65 0.556 0.389 0.163 Hypogene S-061 3.00 71.00 68.00 0.266 0.229 0.037 Supergene / Transitional including 3.00 29.00 26.00 0.494 0.433 0.060 Supergene / Transitional

Table 1 Footnotes: (1) Widths reported are drill widths, true thicknesses are unknown. (2) All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. (3) Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal prices of: Cu US$5.60/lb, and Au US$4350/oz., and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 80%, and Au 80%. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * Au $ g.*Au Recovery) / (Cu $/t. * 22.046 *Cu Recovery))

Table 2-Collar Table - UTM Zone 9N NAD83. Star Copper 2026

Hole ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) S-056 339693 6458145 1051 000 -75 551 S-057 339693 6458145 1051 000 -88 511.25 S-058 339704 6458491 1166 000 -90 276 S-059 339865 6458454 1164 180 -80 317 S-060 339928 6458218 1119 265 -85 322 S-061 339556 6457956 941 320 -65 71

Figure 2-Star Main 2025 Phase 2 Drill Results A-B Cross Section. Star Copper 2026







Figure 3- Star Main Phase 2 C-D Cross Section. Star Copper 2026

Hole S-056 (completed Sep 1, 2025)

Hole S-056 was collared approximately 100 m west of S-055 to test westward continuation of the Star Main mineralized corridor. The hole cut quartz monzodiorite (QMD) from near surface to end of hole, with a broad oxide to transitional profile from 8.4 m to approximately 131 m marked by malachite, azurite, chrysocolla and local tenorite developed along strongly fractured intervals and clay-gouge zones. Below the oxide cap, S-056 entered a long hypogene interval characterized by patchy to vein-controlled K-feldspar alteration, minor to moderate disseminated sulphides, and repeated quartz-carbonate-pyrite-chalcopyrite veining, including a stronger porphyritic QMD phase from roughly 239 m downward. The hole confirms that the western side of Star Main hosts a broad potassic and chalcopyrite-bearing corridor below the supergene profile and provides a strong westward vector for follow-up drilling.

Hole S-057 (completed Sep 14, 2025)

Drilled as a steep fan from the S-056 pad, S-057 was designed to test the continuity and vertical geometry of mineralization within the western Star Main corridor. The hole intersected QMD and minor porphyritic intrusive phases with early pervasive to vein-controlled K-feldspar alteration in the upper part of the hole and long runs of quartz-sericite-chlorite alteration deeper down. Chalcopyrite occurs as fine disseminations and in quartz-pyrite-magnetite-chlorite veins, with Company review also identifying chalcopyrite in early quartz-actinolite-pyrite-epidote veins and as replacement of mafic grains in adjacent halos. Broad mineralized intervals from 151.0 m to 428.3 m, including a stronger core from 267.0 m onward, support the interpretation that the S-056 west panel is part of a sizeable hypogene porphyry corridor rather than an isolated high-grade shoot.

Hole S-058 (completed Oct 3, 2025)

Hole S-058 was drilled vertically approximately 60 m north of historic hole S-037 to test northward continuity of the Star Main system. From surface to about 61 m the hole cut oxidized and fractured QMD, after which it entered a layered sequence of andesite ash tuff, augite-plagioclase porphyry, and lesser laminated sedimentary units. Below roughly 126 m, pyrite and chalcopyrite increase within abundant D-type quartz-pyrite-chlorite-magnetite veins and subordinate B-type quartz veins, with mineralization strengthening downward into the lower half of the hole. S-058 demonstrates that the northern Star Main panel retains the same oxide-to-hypogene transition seen elsewhere on the property and that chargeability-related sulphide veining persists well beyond the shallow oxide horizon.

Hole S-059 (completed Oct 16, 2025)

Hole S-059 tested the central to northern Star Main area across a strongly fractured volcanic and porphyritic package. After passing through oxidized tuffs and porphyritic units in the upper section, the hole entered a better mineralized interval from approximately 142.55 m to 252.2 m hosted in andesite lithic tuff, ash tuff and porphyritic volcanic units. This interval is notable for common pyrite-chalcopyrite D-type veining, local B-type quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, and a distinct biotite/potassic overprint developed between about 194.3 m and 235.1 m, where matrix biotite and vein-controlled K-feldspar become more pronounced. S-059 confirms that copper-gold mineralization at Star Main is not restricted to intrusive QMD and that volcanic wall rocks adjacent to structures also host broad, chargeability-related porphyry mineralization.

Hole S-060 (completed Oct 25, 2025)

Hole S-060 was drilled on the western-central side of Star Main to test vein density and higher-grade continuity beneath shallow oxidized volcanic rocks. The hole cut andesite ash tuff, lithic tuff, augite-plagioclase porphyry and lesser laminated sedimentary units, with moderate to strong oxidation in the upper section and local malachite-azurite developed around carbonate vein zones. From roughly 126.6 m to 218.9 m, chalcopyrite becomes more consistent in both B-type quartz veins and D-type pyrite-chlorite-chalcopyrite veins, coincident with moderate quartz-sericite-chlorite alteration and localized K-feldspar overprints associated with brecciation, healed shear zones and late carbonate-anhydrite veins. The strongest composite intervals in this release come from S-060, making it an important proof point that Star Main contains multiple structurally prepared panels capable of hosting broad copper-gold mineralization.

Hole S-061 (completed Nov 1, 2025)

Hole S-061 was a short southern Star Main test designed to assess shallow continuity of copper mineralization in oxidized quartz monzodiorite and porphyry. The hole intersected QMD from 3.0 m to 21.85 m followed by plagioclase porphyry and two clay-gouge fault zones from 55.25 m to 61.0 m and 62.0 m to 66.2 m. Near-surface chalcopyrite occurs as blebs replacing mafic minerals and in narrow quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets, many of which are oxidized to malachite and lesser azurite; weak K-feldspar selvages are locally developed around early veins in the upper QMD. Although short, S-061 confirms the presence of a shallow structurally controlled copper panel on the southern side of Star Main and highlights a new area for follow-up drilling in 2026.

Key Takeaways

Phase 2 drilling successfully expanded Star Main mineralization westward, northward and southward from the Phase 1 footprint.

The strongest Phase 2 results to date are associated with potassic or potassic-related alteration, quartz-sulphide veining and structurally prepared volcanic or intrusive host rocks.

S-056 and S-057 confirm a broad western hypogene corridor; S-059 and S-060 confirm that volcanic packages can host substantial copper-gold intervals; S-061 preserves shallow southern oxide to transitional mineralization.

The combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 dataset continues to support a large, open Cu-Au porphyry system at Star Main with multiple mineralized corridors and clear growth vectors.

To find out more, visit our website and watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/.

2026 Plans and Financing Update

Subsequent to completion of the 2025 field season, the Company closed an oversubscribed non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of C$7,306,000 through the issuance of 5,844,800 flow-through shares at C$1.25 per share. According to the Company's March 11, 2026 release, the proceeds are expected to support an aggressive 2026 drill program at the Star Project, including expanded step-out drilling, deeper testing of priority targets, follow-up drilling guided by ongoing three-dimensional geologic modelling, and planned deep-penetrating geophysics. The Company expects the current Phase 2 results from Star Main, together with upcoming results from Copper Creek and Star North, to play a central role in defining the scale and sequencing of the 2026 exploration campaign.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an non-independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's 'Star Project' and the potential thereof, the use of proceeds from both the LIFE Offering and FT Offering, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-reports-first-phase-2-drill-results-extending-mineralization-to-west-1148420