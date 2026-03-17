RS2, a Tier-1 global provider of payment processing infrastructure and technology solutions, today announced the launch of Beyond by RS2, a new digital payments brand designed to help fintech companies, platforms, and payment providers rapidly launch card issuing and payment acceptance services across Europe.

Built on RS2's globally proven BankWORKS platform, Beyond by RS2 offers fintechs a comprehensive sponsored issuer and acquiring program, enabling partners to issue cards and process payments without needing their own banking license or direct card scheme membership.

The program leverages RS2's Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Germany and its principal membership with Visa and Mastercard, allowing fintech partners to operate under RS2's regulated infrastructure while maintaining their own customer experience and brand.

"Beyond by RS2 represents a major step in our strategy to enable innovation in payments," said Radi El Haj, CEO, RS2. "Fintechs today want to build powerful payment products quickly, but the regulatory and technical barriers can be significant. Beyond by RS2 removes that complexity, allowing innovators to focus on their customers while we provide the infrastructure, compliance and scale."

A Unified Platform for Issuing and Acquiring

Unlike many Banking-as-a-Service providers that focus primarily on card issuing, Beyond by RS2 delivers a fully unified payments infrastructure, enabling partners to combine card issuing and merchant acquiring on a single platform.

This allows fintechs and platforms to build comprehensive payment ecosystems, including:

Consumer and corporate card issuing

Multi-currency payment products

Embedded finance capabilities for marketplaces and platforms

Merchant acquiring and payment acceptance services

Integrated reporting and compliance tools

The solution is powered by RS2's cloud-nativeBankWORKS technology, which supports high transaction volumes, omnichannel payments, and scalable API integrations.

Through RS2's regulatory framework, partners can launch new payment programs in months rather than years, significantly reducing time-to-market while ensuring full compliance with European regulations.

Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is a Sponsorship Program to allow clients of all sizes to license RS2's end-to-end payments platform and manage your own merchant and Cardholder portfolio. Designed for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Fintech and Digital Banks this program lets you offer merchant and Cardholder services under your brand, monetize payments, and scale globally all without the regulatory burden

https://www.beyondbyrs2.com/index.html

About RS2

RS2 is a Tier-1 global provider of payment processing infrastructure and technology solutions, enabling banks and payment providers to modernise issuing and acquiring operations on a single, unified platform. Its cloud-native Global Payment Platform delivers end-to-end processing, orchestration, clearing and settlement across all channels and payment types.

Designed to support financial institutions at every stage of their growth, RS2's architecture provides a single integration point for real-time transaction processing, data-driven decision-making and seamless expansion into new markets. Through its advanced orchestration layer, clients gain full visibility and control over payment flows, performance optimisation, reconciliation and value-added services.

By combining operational resilience with API-first flexibility, RS2 empowers banks, fintechs and payment providers to accelerate innovation, improve authorisation performance and drive sustainable revenue growth in an increasingly digital payments landscape.

www.RS2.com

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