Precision, Control, and the Visceral Thrill of Every Gear Change.

Authentic Gear Changes: Advanced 7-speed Reverse mechanism delivers unmatched realism and precise control.

Durable Design: Robust aluminum and steel construction, engineered to withstand the demands of competitive racing.

Immersive Gameplay Features: Push-through lockouts, Hall Effect sensors, and customizable ergonomics connect racers to the track with precision.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with Logitech G Wheels across PC and console platforms for an elevated experience.

Logitech G today announced the long-anticipated RS H-Shifter, the latest addition to the renowned Racing Series Ecosystem. Designed to deliver unmatched realism, tactile control, and game-changing durability, this advanced 7+R manual shifter is tailor-made for anyone passionate about authentic racing experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317215587/en/

Logitech G RS H-Shifter is the latest addition to the renowned Racing Series Ecosystem. Designed to deliver unmatched realism, tactile control, and game-changing durability, this advanced 7+R manual shifter is tailor-made for anyone passionate about authentic racing experiences

For years, racers have yearned for a product that combines modern engineering with the timeless precision of manual control, and Logitech G has delivered. From gripping rally runs in Assetto Corsa Rally to flawless drifting in Forza Horizon, the RS H-Shifter gives racers the tactile realism and precise control needed to dominate the virtual track.

"There's a strong demand from car enthusiasts worldwide for the connection and control that a manual shifter offers," said Richard Neville, Head of Product, Simulation at Logitech G. "The RS H-Shifter's engaging, racing gearbox feel, is engineered to reliably deliver the elevated experience that is expected from Racing Series and PRO products."

Reliability remains a common challenge for many shifters on the market, but the RS H-Shifter sets a new standard. Designed to endure the rigors of competitive racing, it underwent months of rigorous stress testing on every gear transition, delivering the durability and performance worthy of the Logitech Racing Series' renowned reputation.

The RS H-Shifter is designed to elevate the racing experience. Whether it's being used by a first-time shifter user or a seasoned veteran seeking perfection, the product offers features carefully crafted for intuitive engagement:

Custom 7-Speed (+Reverse) Mechanism: Every shift is felt, every engagement is precise, and the tactile feedback mirrors the experience of sitting behind the wheel of a manual car.

Every shift is felt, every engagement is precise, and the tactile feedback mirrors the experience of sitting behind the wheel of a manual car. Push-Through Lockout for Reverse 7th Gear: Inspired by real-world transmissions, this clever lockout ensures secure gear changes without accidental transitions. Perfect for high-pressure laps in GT, rally, or street setups.

Inspired by real-world transmissions, this clever lockout ensures secure gear changes without accidental transitions. Perfect for high-pressure laps in GT, rally, or street setups. Heavy-Duty Construction for Durability: Built with aluminum, steel and high-strength plastic components, the RS H-Shifter is designed for aggressive racing maneuvers and extended gaming sessions.

Built with aluminum, steel and high-strength plastic components, the RS H-Shifter is designed for aggressive racing maneuvers and extended gaming sessions. Hall Effect Contactless Sensors: Advanced magnetic field detection eliminates wear and ensures consistent long-term performance, no more worrying about degraded shifts over time.

Advanced magnetic field detection eliminates wear and ensures consistent long-term performance, no more worrying about degraded shifts over time. Customizable Ergonomic Design: Available for aftermarket customization, racers can personalize gear knobs (M8 Thread) or add shaft extenders to create ideal ergonomics for any unique rig setup.

Available for aftermarket customization, racers can personalize gear knobs (M8 Thread) or add shaft extenders to create ideal ergonomics for any unique rig setup. Desk or Rig Ready: Whether you're racing on a professional sim rig or a desk setup, the RS H-Shifter delivers rock-solid stability with both table clamp and rig mounting options included.

The Racing Series Ecosystem

True to Logitech's commitment to versatility, the RS H-Shifter fits seamlessly into the Racing Series Ecosystem, enhancing setups across all platforms:

Plug directly into the RS50 or PRO Wheels to unlock its signature precision with no additional adapters required.

Console Racers on PS5, PS4, XBOX Series X|S, and XBOX One using G-Series wheels can connect easily via the Logitech G Racing Adapter, delivering next-level immersion even on Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

PC racers benefit from universal compatibility. The shifter can connect either to the RS50/PRO Wheel or directly to a PC via USB, making the RS H-Shifter an excellent addition even for rigs without Logitech G peripherals.

As part of the celebrated Racing Series Ecosystem, the RS H-Shifter is Logitech G's response to the growing demand for physical, hands-on realism in sim racing. Its introduction closes the gap in the market for a durable and highly compatible manual shifter, offering enthusiasts an essential tool for their passion. Beginners exploring manual controls will enjoy its intuitive design, while seasoned racers will appreciate the elevated experience that pushes their driving skills even further.

Pricing and availability

Launching worldwide on March 17, 2026, the Logitech G RS H-Shifter is available for just $159.99 €159.99. Pick yours up at LogitechG.com or through authorized retail partners to gear up for a racing experience unlike any other. Are you ready to take control? It's time to race.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317215587/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Andrew Christoforou

achristoforou@logitech.com