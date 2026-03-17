Samsung Ventures (Samsung)has invested in GridBeyond as part of a €12M equity round alongside existing shareholders including Alantra's Energy Transition Fund, Klima, Energy Impact Partners, Mirova, ABB, Constellation Technology Ventures, and Act Venture Capital. Together with longstanding existing shareholders, Yokogawa, EDP Enterprise Ireland they continue to support the company's growth.

GridBeyond, a global leader in intelligent energy technology and optimisation of distributed energy assets will work closely with Samsung to explore opportunities across trading, asset optimisation and energy services that will allow both companies to realise their growth ambitions globally.

The funding will accelerate the expansion across GridBeyond's key strategic markets including the UK, Ireland, the United States, Japan, and Australia, while enabling continued investment in the evolution of the company's optimisation platform for distributed energy assets.

GridBeyond'stechnology enables real-time orchestration of distributed assets, including utility-scale renewable generation, battery storage, and energy demand, across multiple market and grid services. It leverages deep market expertise and understanding of localised fundamentals to drive advanced AI forecasting, optimisation and automated dispatch to deliver services such as energy arbitrage, frequency response, capacity market participation, and distribution network support, while respecting asset-level constraints and degradation models.

"GridBeyond has demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and global traction in a rapidly evolving energy landscape", said a spokesperson for Samsung Ventures. "Their ability to deliver real-time demand response, optimise renewable and battery assets, and enable intelligent energy trading across markets such as the United States, Australia, and Japan positions them as a key enabler of smarter energy systems and greater grid resilience. We are pleased to invest in a company developing technologies that accelerate decarbonisation and support a more sustainable and digitised world."

"We are delighted to welcome Samsung as both a shareholder and collaboration partner, it is recognition that GridBeyond has developed a world leading integrated optimisation platform", said Richard O'Loughlin, Deputy CEO at GridBeyond. "Samsung's deep expertise in renewable asset and battery development, EPC, energy technology, and trading experience complements our platform and accelerates our ability to deliver highly reliable, market-ready optimisation and trading solutions at global scale."

"This partnership will deliver world-leading products for renewable and battery developers, enabling greater asset value, improved grid stability, and faster progress toward a decarbonised energy system", commented Michael Phelan, GridBeyond's CEO.

About GridBeyond

GridBeyond's vision is to be the World's leading Optimisation Engine for Distributed Energy Assets. Leveraging AI, we innovate and collaborate with our customers to create optimal value from energy generation, demand and storage to deliver a zero-carbon future.

Bridging the gap between distributed energy resources and electricity markets, GridBeyond's technology means every connected asset whether utility-scale renewables generation, battery storage, or industrial load can be utilized to help maximize opportunities and enhance the grid.

By intelligently dispatching flexibility into the right market, at the right time, asset owners and energy consumers unlock new revenues and savings, resilience, and management of price volatility, while supporting the transition to a Net Zero future.

For more information, visit www.gridbeyond.com

About Samsung

Samsung Ventures is a corporate venture capital firm committed to driving growth and creating new value through technological innovation. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has leveraged its experience and expertise to actively invest in companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries. Through its global networks and industry insights, Samsung Ventures partners with portfolio companies to drive sustainable growth together.

For more information about Samsung Ventures, visit https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/

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Contacts:

For further information or for arranging interviews please contact:

Gabriella Di Salvo,

Global Head of Communications, GridBeyond

E: pressoffice@gridbeyond.com

M: +44 07918 359693