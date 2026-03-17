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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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LX Pantos Accelerates Global Expansion with Acquisition of Logistics Center in Poland

SEOUL, South Korea and KATOWICE, Poland, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos, a leading global logistics company (Global CEO: Lee Yong-ho), is accelerating its global expansion through strategic partnerships and infrastructure investments.

On March 16, LX Pantos announced that a consortium including the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) and the PIS No. 2 Fund, a policy fund under Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, has acquired a newly built logistics complex in Katowice, southern Poland, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 148 million.

The Katowice Logistics Center consists of five buildings with a combined total floor area of 109,000?. The complex is being developed and brought into operation in phases, with full completion scheduled for the first half of 2026. Several global and local companies have already secured leases.

Through the Katowice Logistics Center, LX Pantos plans to establish an Eastern European logistics hub and expand services for key industries such as automotive parts, consumer goods, and home appliances. The facility is also expected to serve as a forward logistics base to support reconstruction-driven demand in Ukraine once rebuilding begins.

Beyond Europe, the company is actively expanding its global operations in key strategic markets, including the United States and Asia. In the United States, LX Pantos established Boxlinks LLC, a joint venture with Ocean Network Express (ONE), and acquired a large-scale logistics center in Georgia with a site area of 304,769 m², equivalent to approximately 43 soccer fields, to strengthen its intermodal operations. In Northeast Asia, the company formed FutureLinks with Sinotrans to expand China-Korea multimodal transport and tap the fast-growing Sea & Air market driven by China-origin e-commerce cargo.

"LX Pantos operates subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 380 global networks, delivering integrated sea, air, rail, and contract logistics solutions," said Lee Yong-ho, Global CEO of LX Pantos. "Against this backdrop, the Katowice Logistics Center represents a strategic milestone in strengthening our presence in the European logistics market."

  • About LX Pantos

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

Rendering of the LX Pantos Katowice Logistics Center

Lee Yong-ho, Global CEO of LX Pantos


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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lx-pantos-accelerates-global-expansion-with-acquisition-of-logistics-center-in-poland-302714363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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