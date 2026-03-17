Candid launches Live Marketing: "AI will perform 90 per cent of all operational marketing tasks".

AMSTERDAM, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid Platform today launches Live Marketing: a comprehensive AI environment specifically designed for marketing. This platform enables advertisers and Candid's own agencies to execute strategy, research, campaigns, and media buying with greater speed, precision, and efficiency. The environment is fully secure, ensuring users do not have to share proprietary data with third parties. "In the near term, AI will handle 90 per cent of all operational marketing tasks," Candid predicts.

The platform represents an AI infrastructure for the entire marketing value chain. With this launch, Candid addresses the urgent demand for functional AI models. The 2026 CMO Barometer reveals that 47% of Dutch CMOs now rank AI as a top priority (up from 3% last year). While 83% of them use ChatGPT daily, this represents only one tool among dozens of available options-essentially fragmented hardware. The Live Marketing infrastructure provides central access to all leading AI models, integrated with AI agents specifically configured for marketing and communication.

Commenting on the launch, Gérard Ghazarian, founder of Candid said: "I founded Candid 18 years ago with one conviction: marketing requires a platform approach. At the time, AI did not exist, but we can now truly realise this vision, reducing marketing processes that previously took months down to days. McKinsey research shows that while 88% of organisations use AI, only 6% achieve measurable financial results. The issue is not adoption, but specialised infrastructure. Candid is now solving this for marketing and communication. What we are launching today is what we have always worked towards: a platform that makes marketing and communication more effective and efficient."

While many companies purchase individual AI tools or experiment with ChatGPT, Candid has opted for an integrated backbone-ISO certified, secure, and GDPR compliant. The infrastructure is built for organisations that view AI not as an experiment, but as an operational capability for marketing and communication. Within the Candid Live Marketing infrastructure, three components are already fully operational:

Gateway: Simultaneous access to all leading LLMs and proprietary AI tools.

Simultaneous access to all leading LLMs and proprietary AI tools. Cortex: An AI automation and agent platform for bespoke AI workflows.

An AI automation and agent platform for bespoke AI workflows. Studio: High-standard visuals, animations, audio, and video production.

With over 300 specialists across Candid's Agencies including Brand Potential and STROOM, Candid can also offer the infrastructure as a managed service.

Candid CEO Rudiger Wanck added: "Live Marketing provides our agencies with a structural competitive advantage: the depth of specialist expertise (human ingenuity) combined with the speed of AI infrastructure (machine learning). Following a challenging 2023, we initiated the transition of our legacy agencies, resulting in strong operational profit in 2024. This profit doubled in 2025 and 2026 has started with great promise. This progress demonstrates that our offering is exactly what advertisers and their brands require right now."

Live Marketing is a registered trademark of Candid Platform B.V.

Attachments: Logo, photographs of Gérard Ghazarian (Founder) and Rudiger Wanck (CEO). https://we.tl/t-EU1OtoXCDW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934990/Candid.jpg

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