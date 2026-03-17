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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 17 March 2026 its issued capital comprised 101,996,997 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 33,589,197 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 101,996,997 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

17 March 2026



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.