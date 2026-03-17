Mind Teams Up with SnapLogic to Modernise Data Infrastructure Supporting Mental Health Services

The UK's leading mental health charity replaces legacy tools with a modern integration platform to improve data quality, governance, and delivery speed.

San Mateo, California, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that Mind , the UK's leading mental health charity, is using SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform to modernise its data infrastructure, improve data quality and governance, and accelerate the delivery of insights that support fundraising, campaigning, and mental health services.

Mind's mission is to create a mentally healthy society and fight for a future where no mind is left behind. As demand for mental health support continues to grow across the UK, Mind identified the need to become a more data-driven organisation, ensuring teams can trust their data, respond faster to supporters, and scale digital initiatives without relying on fragile, opaque, or end-of-life integration tools.

From legacy risk to modern, in-house integration

Prior to adopting SnapLogic, Mind relied on a combination of third-party-managed ETL tools, including platforms that were approaching or had reached end of life. This created significant operational risk, limited visibility into how data was flowing across systems, and slowed the organisation's ability to respond to change. Updates often took months, costs were rising, and internal teams lacked the autonomy needed to evolve integrations in line with business priorities.

With SnapLogic, Mind has brought integration capability in-house, giving its Data, Digital and Technology (DDaT) team full visibility and control over data pipelines, while applying consistent data governance across its CRM and wider data ecosystem.

Within nine months of active use, Mind has built four times more active data flows and pipelines than it was able to deliver previously, significantly reducing delivery timelines and removing dependence on external developers.

"SnapLogic put the power back in our hands," said Daniel Eels, Data & CRM Projects Lead, Mind. "We now have visibility, control, and confidence in our data pipelines. What used to take months, and carried constant risk, can now be delivered quickly, reliably, and in line with our governance standards. That has a direct impact on how effectively we support our teams, our supporters, and ultimately the people who rely on Mind."

Better data, better outcomes for supporters and campaigns

By improving data quality and reliability, Mind's teams are now able to spend less time manually manipulating data and more time focusing on high-value work, such as engaging supporters, responding faster to enquiries, and building trust through accurate, consistent information.

Manual processes that previously consumed days or weeks each month have been automated through SnapLogic pipelines, freeing staff to focus on care-driven and mission-critical activities. As a result, Mind has seen improved collaboration across teams, clearer ownership of data responsibilities, and stronger relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Laying the foundation for agentic AI and future innovation

Beyond immediate operational gains, Mind is using SnapLogic to establish a scalable, governed foundation for future automation and AI initiatives. With integration standardised across the organisation, SnapLogic is positioned as the central conduit for data flowing between Mind's enterprise applications, supporting improved data literacy internally and enabling experimentation with agentic AI use cases.

"Non-profits like Mind are under enormous pressure to do more with limited resources," said Nick Pike, GM EMEA at SnapLogic. "By modernising its integration architecture with SnapLogic, Mind has eliminated hidden risk, accelerated delivery, and created a trusted data foundation that directly supports its mission. This is exactly the kind of impact agentic integration is designed to deliver, especially for organisations where every insight, every response, and every hour matters."

Looking ahead, Mind plans to expand its use of SnapLogic to further improve data quality, streamline enterprise processes, and explore agentic AI capabilities, including the use of intelligent agents to accelerate standard workflows and support emerging digital initiatives.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR snaplogic@offleashpr.com