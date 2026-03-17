Under Hafnia Limited's ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") Long Term Incentive Program (LTIP), 60,974 RSUs from the prior years' grants have been vested and exercised. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the RSUs, the exercised RSUs will be settled by the Company by transfer of treasury shares. Each RSU gives a right to receive one ordinary share in the Company.

Following delivery of the shares for the exercised RSUs, the Company will hold 12,782,227 treasury shares.

For more information see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316616413/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Skov

CEO Hafnia Limited

+65 8533 8900