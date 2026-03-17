The Board of Directors of Hafnia Limited (the "Company") approved the award of 964,609 share options to the Company's senior management under the Company's bonus and long-term incentive plan. The grant date of the share options is set to 26 February 2026.

For more information see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316203279/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Skov

CEO Hafnia Limited

+65 8533 8900