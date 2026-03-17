Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Advances Candiac LFP Production Capacity Expansion Project, Detailed Engineering & Equipment Procurement

Highlights

Detailed engineering work has progressed as planned and is targeted for completion by July 2026

Purchase orders for major equipment have been issued and fabrication is in progress with suppliers in various countries

Work activities to date are advancing the 800 tpa expansion project toward construction readiness

Procurement and vendor qualification will also support future licensing and technology solution offerings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO) (OTCQB:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), is pleased to provide a progress update on its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production capacity expansion project at its Candiac facility, which will result in an increased capacity of 800 tonnes per annum (tpa).

Following the investment decision gate announced in Q4 2025, detailed engineering work has now progressed past 25% and is targeted for completion by July 2026. Purchase orders have been initiated for major equipment with suppliers in France, Germany and other countries. Vendor selection has been completed for the balance of major equipment packages and the activities to date are important steps toward construction readiness. As disclosed in the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 8, 2025, the Company is targeting completion of procurement, installation and commissioning of the newly expanded production capacity in the first half of 2027.

"Advancing detailed engineering and long-lead equipment procurement at Candiac has progressed as scheduled and according to plan," states Denis Geoffroy, Chief Operating Officer of Nano One. "I am confident that this expansion project will be completed on budget and on time for the first half of 2027."

The current equipment procurement and vendor qualification work will also help Nano One prepare for its future licensing and technology solutions. Equipment compatibility and vendor qualification will support the Company's CAM package commercial offerings.

Nano One's Candiac facility includes multiple One-Pot production lines, each designed for a distinct role in technology development, demonstration and scale-up.

The piloting line, which was commissioned at the end of 2023, consists of two 2m³ reactors and supports scale up, customer qualification and small-volume production.

The commercial demonstration line integrates the existing 20m³ reactor with the balance-of-plant to form an automated production line. This forms the basis for near-term commercial production and supports product and process validation with larger volume offtakers and potential licensees of Nano One's modular plant design.

The engineering work is specifically directed to the integration and automation of an existing 20m³ reactor, and scaling-up its production capacity to 800 tonnes per year once completed. At 20m3, this reactor is already at full-scale and its design can be replicated many times, in a modular fashion, to meet the capacity requirements of higher volume LFP production plants.

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About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

info@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: receipt of the total amount of anticipated funding from all government programs; use of proceeds from the Offering and all other funding; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities for acceptance of the Company's product and licensing packages; industry acceleration and demand; successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology and products efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; the development and evolution of Nano One's technology and products for scale up and commercialization; achieving commercial production of LFP; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Nano One's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Nano One and on assumptions we believe are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to assumptions regarding: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from collective government programs; use of proceeds; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the Company's efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and such other risk factors and risks as disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, the Company's most recent annual information form, management's discussion and analysis and other documents filed from time to time under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not limited to prevailing capital markets conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, changes in legislation, and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-advances-candiac-lfp-production-capacity-expansion-project-detailed-engi-1148316