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Dow Jones News
17.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Portfolio Update

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Portfolio Update 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Portfolio Update 
17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Portfolio Update 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
17 March 2026 
 
In light of recent market volatility driven by the Iran conflict, the artificial-intelligence related sell-off in 
software companies and adverse news around private credit in the US, the Company reaffirms its cautious positioning. We 
have maintained a defensive stance, prioritising credit quality over incremental yield. 
 
The overall portfolio maintains a solid investment-grade profile with only approximately 20% in high-yield credit. The 
private portion of the portfolio has no direct software exposure, and software-related holdings across the remainder of 
the portfolio represent less than 2% of the portfolio. The portfolio continues to be invested principally in Europe and 
the UK with only a small exposure to the US. Recent events are expected to have had an immaterial impact upon the value 
of the Company's portfolio. 
 
The recent market volatility underscores the value of the Company's approach. Consistent with the Company's strategy, 
periods of heightened volatility are expected to provide opportunities to add risk selectively and to enhance portfolio 
yield. 

All enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc  +44 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 421185 
EQS News ID:  2292210 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.