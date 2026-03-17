DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Portfolio Update

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Portfolio Update 17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Portfolio Update LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 17 March 2026 In light of recent market volatility driven by the Iran conflict, the artificial-intelligence related sell-off in software companies and adverse news around private credit in the US, the Company reaffirms its cautious positioning. We have maintained a defensive stance, prioritising credit quality over incremental yield. The overall portfolio maintains a solid investment-grade profile with only approximately 20% in high-yield credit. The private portion of the portfolio has no direct software exposure, and software-related holdings across the remainder of the portfolio represent less than 2% of the portfolio. The portfolio continues to be invested principally in Europe and the UK with only a small exposure to the US. Recent events are expected to have had an immaterial impact upon the value of the Company's portfolio. The recent market volatility underscores the value of the Company's approach. Consistent with the Company's strategy, periods of heightened volatility are expected to provide opportunities to add risk selectively and to enhance portfolio yield. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: PFU TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 421185 EQS News ID: 2292210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)