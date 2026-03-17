DJ Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S 17-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.3.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors The employees in the Ørsted Group have selected their employee-elected members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S. The following employees were elected as employee-elected board members for the next four years: -- Benny Gøbel, Senior Mechanical Specialist, Generation (re-elected). -- Pawel Matysiak, Solutions Manager, Finance & Digital Technology (re-elected). -- Ruchit Majmudar, Lead Venture Manager, Commercial. The three employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 9 April 2026. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations +45 99 55 95 52 Globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachments . Orsted CA No 4.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: Orsted LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 Sequence No.: 421190 EQS News ID: 2292384 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)