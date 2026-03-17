The Korean manufacturer has expanded its Therma V R290 heat pump line with three indoor unit options to improve installation flexibility. The new products are designed to deliver heating performance at ambient temperatures as low as -28 C and domestic hot water output of up to 75 C.LG Electronics, a unit of South Korea's LG Corporation, has introduced new indoor unit configurations for its Therma V R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump system, expanding installation flexibility for residential and light commercial heating applications. "The new lineup features a unified design recognized with ...

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