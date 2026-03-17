Global Green Cement Market to Achieve USD 82.3 Billion by 2032 Amid Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Building Materials, Says MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Green Cement Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2026-2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global focus on reducing carbon emissions in the construction sector, the rising adoption of sustainable building materials, and the growing demand for environmentally friendly infrastructure solutions. Governments, construction companies, and developers are increasingly prioritizing low-carbon materials to support climate targets and green building initiatives, which is significantly accelerating the adoption of green cement worldwide.

Regionally, the Americas lead the Global Green Cement Market, accounting for approximately 42.01% of the total market share in 2026. The region's leadership is supported by strong environmental regulations, increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure, and the presence of major cement manufacturers actively developing low-carbon cement technologies. Governments across North and South America are implementing policies that encourage the adoption of greener construction materials in order to meet climate commitments and reduce the environmental impact of large-scale construction activities. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of green building standards and sustainable construction certifications across the region continues to strengthen market growth.

Global Green Cement Market Key Takeaways

The Global Green Cement Market was valued at around USD 49 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 51 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 82.3 billion by 2032, reflecting strong market expansion driven by increasing environmental awareness, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the growing integration of sustainable materials within the global construction industry.

By raw material, the fly ash segment accounted for approximately 55% of the Global Green Cement Market share in 2026, primarily due to its widespread availability as an industrial by-product and its ability to significantly reduce clinker usage in cement production. Fly ash-based green cement offers enhanced durability, improved workability, and reduced environmental impact, making it a preferred choice among construction companies seeking sustainable building solutions.

By type, the Ekkomaxx cement segment holds a leading position in the Global Green Cement Market in 2026. This segment's strong presence can be attributed to its ability to significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional Portland cement while maintaining structural performance and durability.

The presence of major cement manufacturers and technology innovators continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through investments in low-carbon cement production technologies, carbon capture initiatives, and the development of alternative raw materials for sustainable construction.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/green-cement-market.html (Discover key market trends, growth opportunities, and industry insights.)

Key Drivers Accelerating the Growth of the Global Green Cement Market

Rising Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the global green cement market is the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the building and infrastructure sectors. The construction industry accounts for a substantial portion of global carbon emissions, prompting governments, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders to prioritize environmentally responsible alternatives to conventional Portland cement.

Green cement technologies enable manufacturers to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the production process by partially replacing traditional clinker with industrial by-products such as fly ash, slag, and other recycled materials. The utilization of these alternative raw materials not only lowers carbon emissions but also enhances resource efficiency by promoting the reuse of industrial waste. As sustainability becomes a core principle of modern construction practices, developers and contractors are increasingly incorporating green cement into residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Moreover, the growing adoption of green building certifications and environmentally responsible construction standards is encouraging builders to integrate low-carbon materials into new developments. These evolving sustainability requirements are playing a critical role in accelerating the adoption of green cement across global construction markets.

Expansion of Sustainable Infrastructure and Urban Development

Another key factor supporting the growth of the green cement market is the rapid expansion of sustainable infrastructure development worldwide. Governments across multiple regions are increasing investments in environmentally sustainable infrastructure projects, including energy-efficient buildings, low-carbon transportation networks, and climate-resilient urban developments.

Public infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and public facilities are increasingly incorporating eco-friendly construction materials to reduce environmental impact and comply with emerging sustainability regulations. At the same time, rapid urbanization across emerging economies is generating significant demand for residential and commercial construction that aligns with sustainable development objectives.

Green cement plays a crucial role in enabling construction companies to meet these sustainability goals while maintaining the structural strength, durability, and long-term performance required for modern infrastructure projects. Consequently, the growing integration of environmentally responsible construction materials in large-scale infrastructure development is expected to further strengthen the global green cement market in the coming years.

Major Challenges Influencing the Growth of the Green Cement Industry

Higher Production Costs and Raw Material Supply Constraints

Despite the strong growth potential of the green cement market, several challenges continue to influence its broader adoption. One of the primary constraints is the relatively higher production cost associated with certain green cement formulations compared to traditional cement products.

Manufacturers are required to invest in advanced production technologies, specialized processing methods, and alternative raw material sourcing in order to produce environmentally sustainable cement. These additional technological and operational requirements can increase overall production costs, particularly in price-sensitive construction markets where cost competitiveness remains a critical factor.

In addition, the availability of certain industrial by-products, such as fly ash and slag, may vary depending on regional industrial activities. This variability can impact the consistent supply of raw materials required for green cement manufacturing, potentially affecting production scalability in certain markets.

However, ongoing advancements in cement manufacturing technologies, carbon capture solutions, and the development of alternative sustainable materials are expected to gradually address these challenges. As technological innovation progresses and economies of scale improve, green cement production is likely to become more cost-effective, supporting the long-term expansion of the global green cement market.

Market Analysis by Type, Raw Material & Region

By type, the Ekkomaxx cement segment dominated the Global Green Cement Market in 2026, primarily due to its ability to significantly reduce carbon emissions during the cement production process while maintaining high structural strength and durability. Ekkomaxx cement technologies enable manufacturers to produce environmentally sustainable cement with improved performance characteristics, making them increasingly suitable for large-scale construction applications. In addition, emerging alternatives such as geopolymer cement and carbon-sequestered cement are gaining traction as innovative solutions that further minimize environmental impact while supporting high-performance infrastructure and building projects.

By raw material, the fly ash segment held the largest share of approximately 55% in 2026. Fly ash remains one of the most widely used raw materials in green cement production due to its abundant availability as a by-product of coal-based power generation and its ability to reduce clinker usage in cement manufacturing. The incorporation of fly ash improves cement durability, enhances workability, and significantly lowers carbon emissions associated with cement production. Furthermore, its utilization aligns with circular economy principles by enabling the recycling of industrial waste into sustainable construction materials.

Regionally, the Americas dominated the Global Green Cement Market, accounting for approximately 42.01% of the total market share in 2026. The region's leadership is largely attributed to strong environmental regulations, increasing adoption of green building standards, and growing investments in sustainable infrastructure development. Governments and construction companies across North and South America are actively promoting the use of low-carbon construction materials to meet climate targets and reduce the environmental impact of infrastructure projects. This regional momentum is further reinforced by increasing technological innovation and investment in low-carbon cement solutions. For instance:

2024: Fortera secured USD 85 million in Series C funding to accelerate the global deployment of its low-carbon cement production technology. The investment supports the expansion of Fortera's ReCarb technology, which integrates with existing cement manufacturing infrastructure to capture carbon dioxide emissions and convert them into mineralized, low-carbon cement. The technology enables the production of ReAct green cement, which can reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 70% per ton compared with conventional cement, thereby supporting large-scale decarbonization of the cement industry. Such advancements highlight the growing focus on innovative carbon-reduction technologies within the Americas and strengthen the region's leading position in the global green cement market.

View Full Report (All Data, In One Place)

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/green-cement-market.html(Explore in-depth analyses, technology trends, and investment opportunities.)

Emerging Technological Advancements and Strategic Collaborations Driving the Green Cement Industry Forward

The global green cement industry has witnessed a series of strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and investments aimed at accelerating the commercialization of low-carbon cement solutions. These developments highlight the growing commitment of manufacturers, investors, and technology providers to reduce carbon emissions associated with cement production.

In 2024, low-carbon cement technology developer Fortera partnered with Sumitomo Corporation to expand the deployment of Fortera's ReCarb cement technology across Asia. The collaboration focuses on introducing bolt-on low-to-zero-carbon cement plants in partnership with major regional cement manufacturers, enabling existing facilities to reduce emissions without building entirely new plants. Japan was identified as the initial focus market for the deployment of this technology, reflecting the country's strong commitment to sustainable industrial solutions and decarbonization initiatives.

Further strengthening innovation in the sector, CemVision secured €10 million in seed funding in 2024, led by BackingMinds and Polar Structure, with participation from Zacua Ventures. The investment is aimed at scaling the production of sustainable cement manufactured from recycled industrial waste and accelerating the development of ultra-low-carbon alternatives to traditional Portland cement. This funding is expected to support the commercialization of next-generation cement materials that significantly reduce emissions while maintaining high structural performance.

Building on these technological and investment developments, 2025 witnessed major product innovation from leading cement manufacturers. SCG (Siam Cement Group) launched its Generation 3 low-carbon cement, capable of reducing CO2 emissions by up to 38% compared to conventional cement. The company also announced plans to increase production capacity to 2 million tons annually by 2027 at its Saraburi facility in Thailand. In addition, SCG showcased its LC3 Structural Cement at INTERCEM Asia 2025, which offers 30-40% lower emissions in structural construction applications, demonstrating the growing industry focus on scalable low-carbon cement solutions.

Collectively, these developments illustrate the increasing momentum within the green cement industry, as companies continue to invest in innovative technologies, strategic partnerships, and sustainable production processes to support the global transition toward low-carbon construction materials.

Top Manufacturers in the Global Green Cement Industry

HOLCIM

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Heidelberg Materials

Hallett Group

SCG (Siam Cement Group)

Ecocem

Green Cement Inc.

Taiheiyo Cement

Taiwan Cement Ltd.

Euro Cement Group

JSW Cement

Navarattan Group

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Brimstone Energy

Others

Global Green Cement Market Scope

By Type: Ekkomaxx Cement, Geopolymer Cement, Others (Sequestrated Carbon Cement, Superheated Steam Cement, etc.)

By Raw Material: Fly Ash, Slag, Recycled Glass, Silica Fumes, Recycled Concrete Aggregates, Others (Bamboo Leaf Ash, Aluminium Sand)

By End User: Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Public Infrastructure (Roads, Bridges, etc.)

By Region: The Americas, Europe, The Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

Browse More Reports on Cement

Global Fiber Cement Market: The Global Fiber Cement Market size was valued at around USD 19.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global Blended Cement Market: The Global Blended Cement Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Thailand Fiber Cement Market: The Thailand Fiber Cement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.34% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-28.

Global Dental Cement Market: The Global Dental Cement Market size was valued at around USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

India Cement Market: The India Cement Market size was valued at around 3.96 billion tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 5.1 billion tons by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Middle East Cement Market: The Middle East Cement Market size was estimated at around 184 Million Tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 279 Million Tons by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.98% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

GCC Green Cement Market: The GCC Green Cement Market size is valued at around 1.15 million tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 2.1 million tons by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.98% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

GCC Cement Market: The GCC Cement Market size is valued at around 101.9 million tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 141.1 million tons by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.97% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a global market research and consulting firm committed to delivering accurate, data-driven insights across a wide spectrum of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm follows a rigorous research methodology that integrates extensive primary research, including direct engagement with industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and key stakeholders, with carefully validated secondary data sources. This comprehensive approach ensures the reliability, credibility, and precision of the market intelligence provided. Backed by deep domain expertise and a team of experienced analysts, MarkNtel Advisors delivers strategic insights that enable organizations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, analyze evolving industry dynamics, and make well-informed business decisions. Through its in-depth research and analytical capabilities, the firm supports clients in navigating increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving global markets.

Contact Us:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301, India

Contact No: +91 87199 99009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Website: marknteladvisors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarkNtel Advisors

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-green-cement-market-to-achieve-usd-82-3-billion-by-2032-amid-growing-adoption-of-eco-friendly-building-materials-says-markntel-advisors-302714667.html