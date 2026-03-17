Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a diamond drill rig for an initial 1,500-metre program at the high-priority Ceibal target area on its Quinchía Gold Project in central Colombia in the prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt of central Colombia. Drilling at Ceibal forms part of Tiger's broader initial 10,000-metre Phase 1 drill program, with three diamond drill rigs active across the project.

Prior drilling at Ceibal highlights the potential scale of a significant the porphyry-style gold system. Between 2021 and 2022, a prior operator completed 8 HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond drillholes totalling 5,433.76 metres at the Ceibal target area across two programs. The programs reported long intersections of porphyry-style gold mineralisation in multiple holes, as summarized in Table 1, with select highlights including:

CEDDH-001: 500 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface,

CEDDH-002: 579.1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 m downhole, Including 6 m @ 1.1 g/t Au and 6 m @ 1.5 g/t Au,

CEDDH-003: 466 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from surface, Including 5.7 m @ 1.1 g/t Au,

CEDDH-004: 362 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, Including 6 m at 1.5 g/t Au and 6m @ 1.1 g/t Au,

CEDDH-005: 351.6 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 160.7 m downhole, and

CEDDH-006: 248.3 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 538 m downhole.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "Located approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit, Ceibal is a top priority target for Tiger. Past drilling returned multiple long gold intersections, including two intervals of 500 metres or more grading 0.5 g/t Au, underscoring the potential scale of the system. Our Phase 1 program is intended to test continuity and refine the geological framework needed to support larger follow-up drilling aimed at advancing Ceibal towards a Mineral Resource. With three rigs now active across Quinchía, we are well positioned to advance Ceibal in parallel with Tesorito and Dos Quebradas and to deliver regular news flow as results are received."

The Ceibal target area (Figure 1) is located approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and approximately 1 km southwest of the Tesorito deposit and is coincident with a near-circular Au-Cu-Mo surface geochemical anomaly with an approximate footprint of 800 metres by 600 metres. Ceibal shares key similarities with Tesorito, including being located within the broader Marmato Fault Corridor, a surface geochemical anomaly that is broadly comparable in size and tenor, and porphyry-style mineralization hosted in andesite. For reference, the Tesorito deposit hosts an open-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 104 million tonnes at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 million ounces of gold, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 million ounces of silver.

Drilling at Ceibal has delineated at least 300 metres of mineralised andesite along a corridor that remains open to the north-northwest (Figure 2). Based upon the current interpretation, this corridor is defined by drilling in six holes, CEDDH-001 through CEDDH-006. The full extent, width, and orientation of this mineralised corridor has not yet been established, and refining that interpretation is a key objective of the Phase 1 program. Mineralisation is associated with QM- and M-type veining and chlorite-sericite overprinting, with subordinate potassic alteration. Sulphides commonly include pyrite, with lesser chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and magnetite is ubiquitous. The causative intrusive porphyry has not yet been intersected.

Tiger Gold's Phase 1 drilling is intended to build upon this work by systematically testing the north-northwest-trending corridor and assessing continuity at depth. Given the early-stage nature of the current interpretation, the objectives are to evaluate the overall scale of mineralisation and refine the geological interpretation and framework ahead of a larger Phase 2 drill program intended to support future resource definition drilling.

Figure 1: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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Figure 2: Ceibal Target Area Plan Map

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Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Previously Reported Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-001 0.0 500.0 500.0 0.5 1.0 0.05 14.5 CEDDH-002 7.5 586.6 579.1 0.5 0.9 0.06 25.6 incl. 208.0 214.0 6.0 1.1 1.7 0.10 16.2 incl. 578.0 584.0 6.0 1.5 1.1 0.09 38.7 CEDDH-003 0.00 466.00 466.0 0.4 0.5 0.03 14.0 incl. 134.5 140.2 5.7 1.1 0.7 0.08 52.1 and 478.0 488.0 10.0 0.3 0.3 0.02 5.0 and 554.0 584.0 30.0 0.3 0.2 0.02 2.2 CEDDH-004 2.0 364.00 362.0 0.4 0.9 0.05 11.8 incl. 28.0 34.0 6.0 1.5 1.4 0.05 5.3 incl. 42.0 48.0 6.0 1.1 1.1 0.04 13.1 And 400.0 510.9 110.9 0.4 0.8 0.03 24.1 CEDDH-005 6.0 138.0 132.0 0.3 1.0 0.04 8.7 And 160.7 512.30 351.6 0.4 0.9 0.05 18.4 CEDDH-006 11.5 50.0 38.5 0.2 0.4 0.02 15.3 And 88.0 155.0 67.0 0.2 0.6 0.04 11.8 and 174.0 225.55 51.55 0.2 0.6 0.05 104.9 and 310.0 526.0 216.0 0.3 0.7 0.04 5.7 And 538.0 786.3 248.3 0.4 0.4 0.03 33.7 CEDDH-007 50.0 60.0 10.0 0.2 0.7 0.04 11.8 and 203.0 220.0 17.0 0.2 0.9 0.04 6.9 and 402.0 444.0 42.0 0.3 0.9 0.04 4.7 CEDDH-008 No reportable intervals

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are not known at this time, as there is insufficient information to determine the orientation of mineralisation relative to the drillhole. Higher-grade intervals are reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. The assay results in Table 1 were previously reported by LCL Resources Limited in news releases dated July 8, 2021, November 22, 2021, and June 28, 2022.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-001 422566 583937 1,283 500.0 229 -61.5 CEDDH-002 422709 583976 1,277 586.6 217 -59.3 CEDDH-003 422791 583839 1,242 677.55 230 -61.3 CEDDH-004 422537 583981 1,277 510.9 235 -64.2 CEDDH-005 422411 583728 1,203 512.3 52 -51.2 CEDDH-006 422803 583993 1,279 786.3 224 -70.0 CEDDH-007 422677 584096 1,336 900.2 25 -70.1 CEDDH-008 423057 584190 1,409 959.91 229 -75.6

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Source: Tiger Gold Corp.