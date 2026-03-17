London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced the release of LEP100-5, a zero-knowledge verifiable AI execution standard introduced within the Lithic framework. The standard enables smart contracts to require cryptographic proof that artificial intelligence inference has been executed correctly, establishing a verifiable model for integrating AI within decentralized systems.

Zero-knowledge verification enabling provable AI inference within decentralized systems.

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LEP100-5 introduces a structured verification model that binds three critical components of AI execution: the model hash, input hash, and output hash. This binding allows decentralized applications to confirm that a specific AI model processed a defined input and produced a corresponding output, without exposing the internal details of the model itself. By leveraging zero-knowledge proof mechanisms, the standard provides a method for validating AI computations while preserving confidentiality.

The introduction of zk-verifiable AI execution addresses a key limitation in existing decentralized systems where AI processes often operate outside blockchain verification boundaries. Without verifiable guarantees, applications must rely on trust assumptions regarding how AI outputs are generated. LEP100-5 introduces a framework where these processes can be validated mathematically, enabling decentralized systems to incorporate intelligent computation while maintaining transparency and accountability.

The standard is designed to support use cases where verification requirements are critical, including applications operating within regulated industries. By enabling contracts to enforce proof-based validation of AI inference, LEP100-5 allows organizations to deploy AI workflows that meet higher standards of auditability and compliance while operating within decentralized environments.

"Verifiable AI execution is essential for systems that rely on automated decision-making," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "LEP100-5 introduces a framework where intelligent computation can be validated with mathematical certainty, enabling broader adoption of AI within decentralized and regulated systems."

The release of LEP100-5 expands the LEP100 standards suite, which defines how AI interacts with smart contract infrastructure within Lithosphere. By introducing zero-knowledge verification into the execution lifecycle, Lithic continues to advance the development of infrastructure designed for intelligent decentralized systems aligned with Web4 architecture.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

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Source: Kaj Labs