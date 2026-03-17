DJ Suspension: Shires Income plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Suspension: Shires Income plc 17-March-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 17/03/2026, 07:30 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION Shires Income plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 17/03/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of GBP0.50 each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BSQPKV53 -- Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of GBP0.50 each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BSQPKW60 --

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Category Code: SUS TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 421163 EQS News ID: 2291832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)