The Chinese manufacturer said its new rooftop solar module offers 455-475?W power, 22.8-23.8% efficiency, 96-cell double-glass design, and IP68 protection.Chinese solar manufacturer DMEGC has introduced a new addition to its rooftop portfolio with the G12RT-G48HBB, a full-black n-type monofacial module designed for residential and small commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Infinity RT double-glass module is available in five versions, with power output ranging from 455 W to 475 W and conversion efficiency spanning 22.8% to 23.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 36.18 V to 36.74 ...

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