Former DC Solar counsel Ari J. Lauer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a $1 billion solar tax equity fraud scheme. USA Ari J. Lauer, the former outside counsel for mobile solar generator manufacturer DC Solar, has been sentenced to 11 years and five months in federal prison. US District Judge Dale A. Drozd delivered the sentence following Lauer's October 2025 guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, 12 counts of bank fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud. The sentencing concludes the legal proceedings against the primary legal architect of a scheme ...

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