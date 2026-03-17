SIAL Pariswill return to Paris Nord Villepinte from 17 to 21 October 2026.

The 2026 edition is set to be the most ambitious in the show's history, surpassing an already record-breaking 2024 event and further cementing its status as a global benchmark for the food industry.

SIAL Paris once again positions itself as a powerful business accelerator, an unparalleled showcase for major innovations and a strategic observatory of the trends shaping the future of food worldwide.

With 85% of exhibition space already booked, up to 8,000 exhibitors expected, 295,000 professionals and more than 280,000 m² of exhibition space spanning 10 key sectors, SIAL Paris 2026 confirms both its exceptional international reach and the strong commitment of companies across the entire food value chain.

A STRONG COMMERCIAL DYNAMIC AND A HIGHLY INTERNATIONAL SHOW

Seven months ahead of opening, SIAL Paris 2026 is already posting strong commercial indicators. More than 260,000 m² of exhibition space has been sold, representing an increase of +16% compared with the previous edition at the same stage. Several sectors are already close to capacity, including grocery products, fine food, meat, poultry, delicatessen, cereals, pulses, fruit and vegetables.

Other sectors such as multi-product grocery, sweet goods, frozen products and beverages are also showing strong recruitment momentum, contributing to a diversified offer. Italy, Spain, Türkiye, Greece and France lead the Top 5 exhibiting countries, highlighting strong participation from major European exporters.

INNOVATION AT THE HEART OF STRATEGY

In 2026, SIAL Paris places innovation more than ever at the core of its strategy.

SIAL Innovation, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary, is evolving with a renewed format and an enriched experience. It now fully integrates SIAL Taste, placing tasting at the heart of the innovation journey and offering visitors the opportunity to discover and experience the food of tomorrow

More than 650 startups are expected at the show, including around 150 gathered within the SIAL Start-up area. A dedicated Startup Pitch stage will give young companies increased visibility and direct access to investors, buyers and partners.

INSPIRATION, INSIGHT AND THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

As a major hub for inspiration and forward-thinking dialogue, SIAL Paris brings together international experts, researchers, executives and decision-makers through SIAL Summits and SIAL Talks to decode market transformations, challenge existing models and anticipate the future of the industry.

AN ENHANCED BUSINESS EXPERIENCE

Designed as a living, experiential show, SIAL Paris 2026 will feature an AI-powered matchmaking platform, a Meet Match area, an enhanced Business Lounge and speed-meeting sessions to boost business opportunities, bringing together the global food ecosystem to accelerate innovation, collaboration and industry transformation worldwide.

About SIAL Paris

SIAL Paris is and has been the world's largest professional food exhibition since 1964. Held every two years, it brings together professionals and key players from the food industry to explore trends, present innovations, and develop business opportunities on a worldwide scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316047201/en/

Contacts:

Media

Juliette Marzynski

International Marketing Manager

Juliette.marzynski@comexposium.com