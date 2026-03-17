DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.3879 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 965582 CODE: MIVO LN ISIN: LU1681041627 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN LEI Code: 5493003POQG04SBGUX72 Sequence No.: 421202 EQS News ID: 2292460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)