DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 804.8228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 187585 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 421203 EQS News ID: 2292462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)