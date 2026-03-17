DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.7712 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12246039 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 421206 EQS News ID: 2292468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)