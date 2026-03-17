DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.4756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13940672 CODE: EMXG LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 421214 EQS News ID: 2292484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292484&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)