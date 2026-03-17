DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.2278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104672 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 421216 EQS News ID: 2292488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)