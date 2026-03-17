News Release



March 17th, 2026

Solomon Global Scores Hat-Trick with Sir Geoff Hurst Partnership, 60 Years After World Cup Win

- Sporting hero and precious metals specialist join forces to champion wealth that lasts for generations -



London - Football legend Sir Geoff Hurst has partnered with gold and silver supplier Solomon Global in a collaboration centred on building enduring legacies.

The sportsman, renowned for his commitment, resilience, integrity and financial prudence, is a natural ambassador for Solomon Global, a precious metals specialist that supports clients in the secure purchase of physical gold and silver. As the 60th anniversary of England's historic 1966 victory approaches, the partnership highlights the significance of creating a legacy and the importance of preparation, pragmatism, and strategy for achieving success, whether in sport or investing.



Preview the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoV2nZIDSus

Solomon Global, renowned for its professionalism and bespoke, client-first solutions, is a leader in the sector, having won numerous accolades, including Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer (ADVFN Awards 2025), Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier (2024 and 2025), and Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025. It has also been named the "2026 Top Choice" by Bullion.Directory.

"Throughout my career, I've understood the value of discipline and thinking ahead, and this has aided me in my investment decisions," said Sir Geoff Hurst. "Gold has stood the test of time for generations, and I'm delighted to be working with and be a customer of Solomon Global, a company genuinely committed to helping people build and protect a financial legacy for themselves and their families."



"It is an honour to partner with a national hero whose ethos will resonate so strongly with our customers," said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. "As someone who successfully transitioned from sport to business and is known for their financial savvy, Sir Geoff Hurst will bring great insights, charisma, and, of course, plenty of fascinating stories. I'm excited to introduce him to our clients."



For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com .

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NOTES TO EDITORS



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global's team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the practical solutions and tax advantages for clients purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025' and 'Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025' at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025, and 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

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1 Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold and silver as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

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