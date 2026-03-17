RenewSys India has opened a 3 GW automated solar module facility in the Indian state of Maharashtra, expanding total module capacity to 5.6 GW. India *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:79d0234c-05b1-4184-81fd-b0a1a59bf776-62" data-testid="conversation-turn-122" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:79d0234c-05b1-4184-81fd-b0a1a59bf776-63" data-testid="conversation-turn-124" ...

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