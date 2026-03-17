Outrun Therapeutics unveils lead programme targeting HPV positive head and neck cancer and appoints renowned E3 ligase experts to Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

Lead programme based on a first - in - class small - molecule E6AP ubiquitin ligase inhibition strategy for the treatment of HPV - positive head and neck cancer

Programme has demonstrated strong in vitro and in vivo proof of mechanism, and is expected to enter the clinic in 2027

Progress is complemented with formation of world-class SAB, including leading experts in E3 ligase biology and head and neck cancer

DUNDEE, Scotland, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrun Therapeutics ("Outrun" or "the Company"), a biotech developing protein stabilising therapeutics identified by its proprietary XL discovery platform, today announces the selection of its lead programme for the treatment of HPV positive head and neck cancer. It also announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board comprising world-class experts in E3 ligase biology and head and neck cancer.

Outrun has selected an E6AP inhibitor strategy as the lead programme from its first-in-class therapeutic pipeline developed through the application of its proprietary XL discovery platform. This platform has been used to profile over 45 diverse E3 ligases across a wide range of indications in oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and auto-immune diseases. The Company expects to announce a development candidate later this year.

E6AP is an E3 ubiquitin ligase that regulates the expression of a key tumour suppressor protein in HPV positive cancers, such as head and neck cancer. Inhibiting this enzyme represents a first-in-class strategy to directly stabilise tumour suppressor protein levels, paving the way to a meaningful impact on patients' lives. HPV positive cancers account for around 4.5% of cancers worldwide, with the global market size expected to exceed $14 billion by 2031.

To help drive the advancement of the programme and the Company's wider pipeline of first-in-class small molecule E3 ligase inhibitors, Outrun has appointed leading experts Glenn Hanna, Kevin Harrington, Gigi Lozano, Donald Ogilvie, and Martin Scheffner to its SAB. They join Outrun's Founder, Non-executive Director, and Chair of the SAB, Professor Satpal Virdee.

These international experts bring extensive expertise in E3 ligase biology and head and neck cancer and will provide critical translational insights as Outrun advances its lead programme towards the clinic.

Dr Tony Johnson, Board Chair and Interim CEO of Outrun Therapeutics, said: "Outrun's mission is to develop protein stabilising therapeutics to treat disease, and the selection of our lead programme, for the treatment of HPV positive head and neck cancer, is an important milestone in our journey. This is a massively underserved patient population, and we are confident that our novel approach to protein stabilisation offers a breakthrough route to bringing meaningful treatments to those in need."

Professor Satpal Virdee, Founder, Non-executive Director, and Chair of the SAB at Outrun Therapeutics, added: "Attracting such high-profile and experienced figures to our SAB is tremendous validation of the novel nature of our technology, and we are grateful for their commitment. Their expertise will be invaluable as we develop the translational strategy, clinical design, and biomarker validation to support our goal of establishing efficacy and differentiation in the HPV-induced head and neck cancer field, and transition to a clinical stage company."

About Outrun Therapeutics

Outrun Therapeutics develops first-in-class therapeutics designed to stabilise proteins that protect against serious disease. The Company's powerful XL platform enables identification of modulators of E3 ligases whose dysregulation plays a key role in multiple diseases. Its lead program, targeting HPV positive head and neck cancer, is an inhibitor of the E3 ligase E6AP. Outrun's pipeline includes additional programs in oncology, cardiovascular and neurology indications. The team has extensive expertise in E3 ligase biology and developing tools to characterise and drug E3 ligases. Outrun is backed by leading life-science investors M Ventures and MP Healthcare Venture Management.

About the Outrun Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board

Prof. Glenn Hanna, Director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Professor Hanna is a medical oncologist specializing in head and neck cancers, with a focus on precision medicine, immunotherapy, and early-phase clinical trials. He directs the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation (Dana-Farber's early drug development program) and the Center for Salivary and Rare Head and Neck Cancers, focusing on precision medicine approaches for head and neck malignancies. His clinical and translational research integrates molecular and immunologic biomarker discovery to improve outcomes for patients with rare and HPV-associated malignancies.

Prof. Kevin Harrington, Professor of Biological Cancer Therapies, Institute of Cancer Research

Professor Harrington is internationally recognized for his work in head and neck cancer, with a focus on developing targeted therapies including oncolytic viruses, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and radiosensitisers. As Head of the Division of Radiotherapy and Imaging at ICR, he leads translational research that bridges laboratory innovation with clinical application. Professor Harrington is also a NIHR Senior Investigator and chairs several national initiatives in advanced radiotherapy.

Prof. Gigi Lozano, Professor and Chair of Genetics, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Professor Lozano is a leading cancer biologist and is internationally recognized for her pioneering research on the p53 tumour suppressor pathway, a critical regulator of cell growth and a key player in cancer development. Her lab was among the first to demonstrate that p53 functions as a transcriptional activator. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and has received numerous honours for her scientific and advocacy contributions.

Dr. Donald Ogilvie, Framingham Consultancy

Dr. Ogilvie is a UK-trained biochemist and drug discovery expert who previously spent twenty years in oncology drug discovery and early clinical development at AstraZeneca. He later founded and led the Drug Discovery Unit at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, building a portfolio of cancer therapeutics and collaborating with industry partners. He now works as an independent scientific consultant, advising academic groups, biotech companies, and investors on cancer drug discovery.

Prof. Martin Scheffner, Professor of Biochemistry, University of Konstanz

Professor Scheffner is a molecular biologist renowned for his pioneering work in the field of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation. He is best known for co-discovering the role of the E6AP ubiquitin-protein ligase in targeting the tumour suppressor p53 for degradation-a key insight into how human papillomavirus (HPV) contributes to cancer development.

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