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WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 09:53
2,638 Euro
+1,07 % +0,028
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,61611:34
2,6022,61211:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 07:15 Uhr
38 Leser
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YIT OYJ: Change in the YIT Leadership Team: Erkka Repo appointed Chief Financial Officer at YIT

YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 17, 2026, at 8:15 a.m.

Change in the YIT Leadership Team: Erkka Repo appointed Chief Financial Officer at YIT

YIT has appointed Erkka Repo (M.Sc. Economics) as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team. He will assume his role by September 2026.

Erkka Repo has more than 25 years of experience in finance, treasury, strategy, and leading large-scale transformation programs. He has held CFO roles in both publicly listed and state-owned companies and has a strong background in group-level steering, profitability improvement and the execution of strategic initiatives. In his current role as CFO of Aspo Group, he is responsible for the finance, treasury and IT functions.

"Erkka brings to YIT a strong combination of financial leadership expertise, strategic insight and experience in implementing major transformation programs. His work in leading large entities, executing corporate transactions, and building profitable growth will strongly support YIT's renewal and the execution of our strategy. I am very pleased to welcome Erkka to our Leadership Team," said Heikki Vuorenmaa, President and CEO, YIT Corporation.

Markus Pietikäinen will continue as YIT's interim CFO until Erkka Repo starts in the role.

CV Erkka Repo

Born 1970

Education:

Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration

Key Professional Experience:

  • Aspo Group, Chief Financial Officer, 2024-

  • VR Group, Chief Financial Officer, 2021-2024

  • UPM Group, Senior Vice President, Finance, 2012-2021

  • UPM Group, various finance roles, 1997-2012

Board Memberships:

  • Gasum Oy, Board Member, 2022-

Further information:
YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536,?press@yit.fi

Distribution:?NASDAQ Helsinki, major media,?www.yitgroup.com

YIT Corporation

Heikki Vuorenmaa
President and CEO

We build and develop sustainable living environments: functional and attractive homes, future-proof public and commercial buildings, infrastructure to support the green transition as well as industrial, production, and energy facilities to support our customers' processes. YIT's vision is to be the expert partner in developing sustainable homes, spaces, and cities - for a good life. There are approximately 4,100 professionals in our team and our revenue in 2024 was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more:?www.yitgroup.com?and follow us on?Linkedin?I?X?I?Instagram?I?Facebook

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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