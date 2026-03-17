DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.9471 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2506671 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 421268 EQS News ID: 2292596 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)