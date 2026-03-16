Mdxhealth Highlights Data from Oxford's ProMPT Study Demonstrating the Genomic Prostate Score GPS Test Predicts Adverse Outcomes Across Multiple Treatment Settings at EAU 2026

IRVINE, California - March 16, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) - Mdxhealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a leader in urology-focused precision diagnostics, today announced that new data demonstrating the prognostic value of the Genomic Prostate Score (GPS mdx) test across multiple treatment strategies were presented on March 13th at the 41st Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, in London.

The late-breaking abstract from the GPS-ProMPT study, led by investigators at the University of Oxford, highlighted how the GPS mdx assay identified patients with biologically indolent prostate cancer despite adverse clinical risk factors. The findings demonstrate how GPS mdx insights help personalize treatment decisions by identifying patients who may safely benefit from treatment de-escalation.

The study was presented by Professor Freddie Hamdy, Nuffield Professor of Surgery and Professor of Urology at the University of Oxford, a globally recognized leader in prostate cancer research and one of the field's most influential clinical investigators

"This presentation represents the first major milestone in our research collaboration with the University of Oxford and is an important step forward as we advance the GPS-ProtecT study together. As we continue to build on the outstanding investigative work led by Professor Freddie Hamdy and his team at Oxford, we expect to generate some of the most meaningful clinical evidence to date for our Genomic Prostate Score test and further strengthen the role of genomic insights in guiding more personalized prostate cancer care," said Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of mdxhealth

The GPS-ProMPT study evaluated 409 patients with localized or locally advanced prostate cancer with a median follow-up of at least six years. Patients in the cohort were managed with active surveillance, radical prostatectomy, or radiotherapy, enabling investigators to assess the predictive performance of the GPS mdx test across multiple treatment pathways. The GPS mdx test successfully stratified the risk of treatment failure across treatment cohorts. Six-year freedom-from-failure outcomes were excellent in these discordant groups, including 92% in Active Surveillance patients and up to 100% among patients treated with surgery or radiotherapy, outcomes that are comparable to concordant low-risk patients.

Professor Hamdy, University of Oxford, commented, "These results demonstrated that genomic insights from the GPS mdx test can identify patients with favorable tumor biology even among clinically higher-risk groups, helping clinicians better tailor treatment strategies and potentially avoid overtreatment."

About the GPS-ProtecT Study

On January 6, 2026, mdxhealth announced the next major phase of its collaboration with the University of Oxford with the initiation of GPS mdx testing in the landmark UK ProtecT trial (Prostate Testing for Cancer and Treatment), designed to establish GPS mdx as the first genomic classifier supported by randomized clinical trial evidence in an Active Surveillance (AS) cohort, further validating the clinical utility of GPS mdx in predicting prostate cancer progression and long-term treatment outcomes. The UK ProtecT trial is widely regarded as the world's largest randomized clinical trial of treatment effectiveness in localized prostate cancer. Following more than 1,500 men with localized disease for over two decades, the trial provides unmatched long-term clinical outcome data across AS/AM, Radical Prostatectomy (RP), and Radiotherapy (RT).

About GPS mdx

The GPS mdx test is a 17-gene expression assay that provides personalized genomic insights to help guide treatment decisions for patients with localized prostate cancer. Performed on prostate biopsy tissue, the test evaluates tumor biology to estimate the risk of adverse pathology, high-grade disease, non-ogran confined disease, metastasis within 10 years, prostate cancer death within 10 years and disease progression beyond traditional clinical and pathological factors. These insights help physicians better personalize care, supporting decisions between active surveillance and definitive treatment. The clinical performance and utility of the GPS mdx test have been demonstrated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and the test is recognized in leading clinical guidelines for prostate cancer management.

About mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leader in urology-focused precision diagnostics, providing actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: x.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

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info@mdxhealth.com

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NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS mdx, GPS, Exosome Diagnostics, ExosomeDx, Exo mdx, ExoDx, ExoDx Prostate Intelliscore (EPI), and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA and its affiliates. The GPS mdx test was formerly known as and is frequently referenced in guidelines, coverage policies, reimbursement decisions, manuscripts and other literature as Oncotype DX Prostate, Oncotype DX GPS, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, and Oncotype Dx Prostate Cancer Assay, among others. The Oncotype DX trademark and all other trademarks and service marks, are the property of their respective owners.